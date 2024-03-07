Competitions

7 Mar 2024

WIN a fresh, fruity giveaway with A1 Fruit Water this world water day!

Enter for a chance to win an exclusive A1 Fruit Water Hamper including dried fruits and glasses valued at R1 250!

Join A1 Sparkling Water in commemorating World Water Day, a global initiative shining a light on the significance of water as a precious resource. Access to clean water is a fundamental human right, and World Water Day is an important reminder to acknowledge the ongoing endeavours necessary to protect its sustainability for future generations.

This World Water Month, indulge in the refreshing flavours of A1 Fruit Water – a revitalizing sparkling water available in Mandarin, Lemon, and Grapefruit. A1 Fruit Water is sugar-free, has zero calories, and has no sweeteners or preservatives. Find it online at Takealot or in-store at Pick ‘n Pay and Freshstops.

Enter for a chance to win an exclusive A1 Fruit Water Hamper including dried fruits and glasses valued at R1 250!

Visit: www.a1fruitwater.com

The competition will run online only.

The competition closes Sunday, 24 March 2024 at midnight.

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions

  • Prize includes: delivery

Premium members get an automatic entry to all citizen.co.za competitions.

CLICK TO ENTER

