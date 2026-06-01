WIN double tickets to The Royal Countess Zingara Show valued at R1 500 a ticket!

TWO lucky readers stand to each win double tickets to an unforgettable evening of dazzling spectacle, high-flying performance and culinary excellence!

Show date: Friday, 26 June 2026

Date: Friday 26 June 2026

Time: Doors open at 5:00 PM; the show begins at 7:30 PM

Venue: The Arch Pavilion, Melrose Arch. Entry to the Pavilion is via the BP Gate, opposite the BP Garage on Sunnyside Road

Tickets include a welcome drink, a 4-course dinner, and the show. All other drinks will be for your own account.

More about The Royal Countess Zingara

Following a triumphant season in Cape Town The Royal Countess Zingara is bringing her enchantment to the City of Gold with La Dolce Royal. The production will unfold at Melrose Arch in Johannesburg from 20 June 2026, ushering in a dazzling new chapter for her Highveld audiences.

After an absence of more than a decade, the fabled Countess Zingara’s dinner-cirque spectacle opened in the Mother City last October to effusive reviews and capacity houses. It’s now time to bewitch Johannesburg’s Zingarians once again, with performances delivered with skill and aplomb by an outstanding South African and international cast. Conceptualised by visionary Richard Griffin, La Dolce Royal is directed by Craig Leo and executed by an extraordinary team that have created a splendid universe where magic collides with vibrant imagination in a velvet, mirrored Spiegeltent.

Guided by a Timekeeper, guests will journey through acts of wonder, music and song, spectacle and daring. Among the world-class artists performing will be former Cirque du Soleil aerial cradle specialists Juan Pablo Palacios and Victoria Perez Iacono from Argentina, rola bola balancing marvel Axel Perez from Las Vegas, acrobat Samantha Kotze from Johannesburg and The Clorettes, a vocal quartet from Cape Town. “In a world unravelling at the edges, La Dolce Royal is our poetic reply,” says co-director Valentina Leo. “It is a love letter to the human spirit and a reminder to hold fast to beauty, to hope and to one another.”

Located just off the Corlett Drive off-ramp, Melrose Arch is easily reachable from all major routes, and entry to the Pavilion is via the BP Gate, opposite the BP Garage on Sunnyside Road. There is ample, secure basement parking and 24-hour security, to ensure visitors enjoy both convenience and peace of mind in a sophisticated, pedestrian-friendly setting. “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome the Royal Countess Zingara back,” says Natalie Stewart, Managing Director of Melrose Arch. “This unique production brings creativity, vibrancy and a fresh entertainment experience to Johannesburg, and Melrose Arch is perfectly suited to host a production of this scale that will add a bold new layer to the precinct’s experiential offering.”

La Dolce Royal runs Tuesdays to Sundays from 20 June 2026.

Bookings to the general public is now open with reservations through Dineplan, www.zingara.co.za and [email protected] as well as through 021 891 0448. Doors open at 5pm and the show begins at 7:30pm. Tickets start at R1,260 per person and include a welcome drink, a four-course feast and the full Zingara show experience. Bespoke hosting options range from Private Lounges and the Aperol Garden to the coveted Royal Balconies and elevated stage tables with sweeping views.

For enquires about corporate bookings please email [email protected]. Please note there is PG10 advisory on the show.

For all media enquiries please email PR lead Allison Foat via [email protected]. Follow @zingara_royalcountess on Instagram for news, updates and behind-the-scenes antics.

The competition closes Sunday, 21 June 2026 at midnight.

The competition will run online & in print.

Delivery included

This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.