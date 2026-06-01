R11 million dagga bust in Hoedspruit — Three nabbed

Ledwaba said a search of the vehicles uncovered 130 bags of dagga.

Operation Shanela II in Limpopo has resulted in police seizing dagga worth R11 million and arresting three suspects in a late‑night interception.

The successful operation was conducted by members of Hoedspruit Saps in collaboration with Farm Watch members between Saturday evening, 30 May 2026, and the early hours of Sunday, 31 May 2026.

Drug trafficking

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the three suspects were linked to drug trafficking activities.

“Acting on information regarding the movement of a large quantity of drugs through the area, operational members intercepted a Toyota Quantum taxi and a Hyundai sedan along the R527 near Snake Park at about 21:15 on Saturday night.”

Ledwaba said a search of the vehicles uncovered 130 bags of dagga.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that the consignment originated from Eswatini and was being transported through Limpopo for distribution elsewhere in the country. Three suspects, aged between 34 and 35, were immediately arrested on charges of dealing in dagga.

“The operation further yielded additional arrests, including three suspects for urinating in public and one suspect for the use of dagga,” Ledwaba said.

Patrols

Ledwaba added that operational teams also conducted patrols in three villages, ten farms, an airport, four banking institutions, and six ATMs as part of ongoing crime-prevention and visibility operations.

The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, praised the collaborative efforts of SAPS members and Farm Watch, saying the success highlights the importance of partnerships in safeguarding communities and disrupting criminal activities.

“This seizure has prevented a substantial quantity of illicit drugs from reaching communities and demonstrates the effectiveness of joint operations,” said Hadebe.

“Criminals must know that law enforcement remains determined to disrupt drug trafficking networks and protect our communities from the harmful effects of drugs.”

Court

The suspects are expected to appear before the Hoedspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 01 June 2026.

The police investigations are continuing.