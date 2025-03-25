WIN: Tasty Nation restaurant vouchers in Sunninghill

Stand a chance to WIN 1 of 10 R200 Tasty Nation restaurant vouchers at Chilli Lane shopping Centre, Sunninghill!

Tasty Nation Brings Authentic African Flavours to Sunninghill with New Quick Service Restaurant

Tasty Nation, the beloved South African food brand known for its convenient, traditional meals, is excited to announce the launch of its first quick service restaurant in Chilli Lane Shopping Centre, Sunninghill. This new venture marks a significant expansion for the brand, bringing its commitment to authentic African flavors and convenience to a dine-in setting.

The restaurant, which opened its doors this month, offers a diverse menu that celebrates the rich culinary heritage of South Africa and beyond. From classic dishes like Mogodu and Thlakwana to popular favorites such as Peri Peri Chicken and Beef Brisket, Tasty Nation’s restaurant caters to a wide range of tastes and preferences.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Tasty Nation experience to life in a restaurant setting,” said Kelly Lewis, CEO of Tasty Nation.

“Our goal has always been to make traditional African cuisine accessible and convenient for modern consumers. With our new quick service restaurant, we’re taking that mission a step further, offering a space where people can come together to enjoy familiar flavors in a welcoming environment.”

The menu features a variety of options, including traditional dishes like Mogodu (beef tripe) and Nhloko (beef head meat) and flame-grilled specialties such as Peri Peri Chicken and Beef Short Rib. You can also expect a range of popular comfort foods, including Butter Chicken and Bobotie.

The launch of this quick service restaurant is a natural progression for Tasty Nation, who have built a strong reputation for providing high-quality, ready-to-heat traditional meals available in retail stores.

Tasty Nation invites food lovers and curious diners to visit their new restaurant at Chilli Lane Shopping Centre, Sunninghill, and experience the taste of African tradition with the convenience of modern dining.

For TastyNationEatery, please visit: https://www.instagram.com/tastynationeatery/

The competition closes Sunday, 13 April 2025 at midnight.

The competition will run online only.

Vouchers are not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.