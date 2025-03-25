Church heist and subsequent police shootout end badly for suspects

Two suspects have been hospitalised under police guard.

Five men have been arrested following a church robbery and shootout with police in Westdene, near Sophiatown in Johannesburg, on Monday.

According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, one other suspect was shot dead, while two of the arrested five are in hospital under police guard after sustaining injuries during the shootout.

The suspects are accused of being involved in several incidents where churches and places of worship were robbed.

Police received intelligence about the suspects who were committing armed robberies and break-ins at places of worship around Gauteng.

The latest information was that the group was planning to rob a church in Florida.

Shootout

Various law enforcement agencies, including the South African Police Service Counter Intelligence Head Office, Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation Tracking Team, Gauteng Tactical Response Team, Gauteng Anti-Gang Unit, Gauteng Traffic Police Air Wing, CAP Specialised Operations, Tracker Connect, and Bad Boyz Security, were activated to intercept the suspects.

“As they were on the lookout, the team spotted a Toyota Quantum that was said to be used by the suspects driving in Sophiatown. The suspects sped off as they were stopped by the police,” said Masondo.

“A chase ensued. During the chase, the suspects started shooting at the law enforcement officers, and a shootout ensued. The suspects’ car crashed into a fence.”

The suspects were found in possession of unlicensed firearms.

Upon searching their vehicle, police discovered a music system worth more than R2 million that was reportedly stolen from a church in Florida.

Police also seized the Toyota Quantum that was used in the commission of crime.

The suspects will be profiled, and firearms will be taken for ballistic tests to determine if they were used in the commission of other crimes.

Church members robbed

In a separate incident in the Eastern Cape, four suspects robbed a church in Gqeberha on Friday morning.

A congregant was at the church with a few other ladies when four suspects entered the church with firearms. They demanded car keys and cell phones.

The suspects fled in a VW Golf and a Mercedes-Benz belonging to congregation members.

Both vehicles were later recovered abandoned in Kwazakhele. One suspect has since been arrested on charges of robbery.