WIN: Three Ships Whisky Masters Collection

Three Ships Whisky launches its 8th annual limited-edition

Master’s Collection – a single malt that dares to go red

Introducing an autumn sunset in a bottle… Three Ships Whisky has unveiled the latest addition to the Master’s Collection, a 13-Year-Old Single Malt Cape Ruby Cask Finish.

Crafted by Master Distiller, Andy Watts, this limited-edition release marks yet another milestone in South African whisky innovation: a marriage between the rich complexity of seasoned Cape Ruby casks and Three Ships Whisky’s signature peat.

After eight years in American oak casks, this single malt whisky matured for a further five years in Cape Ruby casks, resulting in a symphony of flavours curated from only five chosen casks. The liquid is rich in red, gold, and auburn hues, evoking the beauty of an autumn twilight over Table Bay, with a sweet, nutty nose that intertwines with hints of smoke, old leather, and tobacco.

On the palette, the 13-Year-Old Single Malt Cape Ruby Cask Finish is brimming with red berry flavours, gentle smoke, and of course, Three Ships Whisky’s hallmark of exceptional smoothness and elegance, brought about by the warm South African climate. It is a deliciously complex whisky that can be savoured neat or with a dash of water to release up the flavours; each sip unlocking another step in a journey of flavour.

Three Ships Whisky supports responsible drinking. Alcohol Not for Persons under the age of 18 years.

