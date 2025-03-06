Woman nabbed twice in one day for speeding in Limpopo

The driver of a grey Audi Q2 is expected to appear in the Bela-Bela Magistrate's Court soon.

A woman in Limpopo is expected to appear in court after being arrested for speeding on Wednesday.

According to the Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety, the woman was lucky the first time to get away with a R1 000 fine after being caught speeding in Mokopane on Wednesday.

Later in the day, she was again caught and arrested on the N1 highway near Bela Bela for clocking 171km/h in a 120km/h zone.

The driver of a grey Audi Q2 is expected to appear in the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court soon.

“We condemn the driver’s reckless behaviour, which puts not only her own life at risk but also the lives of innocent pedestrians, passengers and other drivers on the road. Speeding has devastating consequences, including increased risk of fatal crashes and severe injuries, damage to property and infrastructure, and emotional trauma for victims and their families,” said MEC for Transport and Community Safety, Violet Mathye.

“As we continue to promote road safety, we are encouraging all drivers to exercise caution and adhere to speed limits.”

Speeding and accidents

The province is still reeling from a horrific taxi and bakkie accident on the R40 road, near Klaserie, last month.

Ten people from the minibus taxi and three from the bakkie died. Three critically injured passengers were transported to Tinswalo Hospital for medical attention.

In January, the MEC bemoaned the “sudden” increase in road crashes in the province.

She attributed the spike to human error, such as reckless driving, texting while driving, speeding and fatigue.

“As a department, we shall continue with visible traffic enforcement with the prospects of implementing it on a 24-hour basis. We are also pleased that new traffic officers will be hitting the road with effect from 1 March 2025.”