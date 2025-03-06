‘Umkhokha’ star Deli Malinga asks for donations to cover travel costs [VIDEO]

The actress is attending awards in Kenya.

Renowned South African actress Deli Malinga has reached out to the public for financial assistance to cover her travel expenses.

Deli, popularly known for her role as MaMzobe on Mzansi Magic’s drama series Umkhokha, has been nominated for the African Female Actress of the Year award at the Ladies in Media Awards in Kenya later this month.

The awards celebrate women in media who are using their voices to uplift rural communities by creating impact, shaping futures, and ensuring every child has the tools to dream big.

Deli is nominated alongside another South African actress, Asavela Mqokiyana, and five other actresses from different countries across Africa.

ALSO READ: ‘Wheels are going to fall off’: Mbuso Khoza on his return to ‘Umkhokha: The Curse’

Deli Malinga: ‘I don’t have money’

The seasoned actress said she needs donations to cover the costs of her flights, accommodation, food and more.

“They said all the logistics are on me. Sadly, I don’t have money. I wish I could go there. I’m trying everything. I’ve sent so many emails to different people.

“I need to get a meal allowance, pay for my visa, flights, accommodation and pay for the tour guide that they chose for us,” she said.

She said the awards will be held over six days, from 24 March until 1 April.

Deli said she is proud to represent women not only from South Africa but across the African continent.

“I feel so honoured. It’s all because of you at home who are watching the shows,” she added.

NOW READ: Meghan’s half-brother doesn’t mince his words about ’embarrassing’ new show