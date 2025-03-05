Illegal mining: Government accused of double standards after billionaire’s mine ‘implicated’

'Illegal mining is not just the domain of zama zamas but extends to politically shielded elites who have looted billions from SA' - Macua

Mining Affected Communities United in Action (Macua) has condemned the South African government on Wednesday for its alleged hypocrisy in handling illegal mining.

This follows a report that gemstones worth R700 million were alleged seized in an export attempt linked to a mine partially owned by a billionaire businessman.

Court affidavit

Macua criticised the state’s alleged failure to act against well-connected mining operations while harshly cracking down on impoverished miners, including in Stilfontein.

More than 89 miners died at the mine in the North West after authorities cut off access to food, water, and medical aid.

“Illegal mining is not just the domain of zama zamas but extends to politically shielded elites who have looted billions from South Africa’s mineral wealth,” Macua claimed.

According to Macua, the controversy stems from a seizure by the South African Revenue Service (Sars) in September 2024 after whistle-blowers tipped off authorities about alleged illegally mined gemstones being exported.

Macua accused the police and the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources (DMPR) of failing to act against those responsible for the illegal mining at the mine.

“Despite clear evidence, no raids, mass arrests, or ‘smoke them out’ operations have been launched against those involved,” the organisation said.

Parliament refuses inquiry into Stilfontein deaths

Macua also slammed Parliament for rejecting its request for an urgent inquiry into the deaths of miners in Stilfontein.

“On 14 February 2025, Macua formally requested that the Portfolio Committee on Mineral and Petroleum Resources (PCMPR) launch an urgent inquiry into the government’s role in these deaths,” it said.

The organisation said this was dismissed and illegal miners were allegedly instead labelled criminals.

Calls for justice and accountability

Macua vowed to continue mobilising mining-affected communities to hold the government accountable.

“If the state is truly committed to stopping illegal mining, it must start at the top. Not with bullets and starvation for the poor.”

