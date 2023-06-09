WIN: Veldskoen hamper valued at over R3 000

By Zarko Jevtic

June is Father’s Month. In celebration of all fathers, we are giving away amazing prizes in The Citizen Father’s Month competition, including a Veldskoen hamper for one lucky reader

Veldskoen is a global brand rooted in South Africa. The company was created to show the world the quality of craftsmanship and the beautiful stories South Africa has to offer.

Although the brand is available globally, Veldskoen shoes are sourced are manufactured in South Africa. The very reason the company was created was to show the world the quality of craftsmanship and the beautiful stories South Africa has to offer.

Picture: Supplied.

After watching the opening ceremony of the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, our founders, Nick Dreyer, and Ross Zondagh, were equally disappointed with the ill-fitting tracksuits, made in China, that our team wore.

They tried to come up with something the athletes could have worn that was authentically South African in style and in origin.

The answer they came up with was the traditional Veldskoen, injected with the colour and vibrance of our rainbow nation. This idea became our trademark look today.

Veldskoen with brightly coloured soles and laces, named to celebrate aspects of South Africa, have charmed the world. They are now walking around in London, Paris, New York, Sydney…

Picture: Supplied.

Prize includes

One lucky reader will win a Veldskoen Father’s Day hamper, including the following:

One pair of Drakensberg Veldskoen.

One Pair of Veldskoen Slippers.

Prize will be posted to the winner.

How to enter

To enter for this prize, click here to subscribe to The Citizen Premium and get an automatic entry.

Competition closes Friday, 30 June 2023, at midnight

T&Cs apply. By entering this competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions and competition rules as published.

Automatic entry valid for all new 1 and 12-month subscriptions taken out during the competition period. Only new subscriptions taken out during the competition period will get an entry into this draw. Competition will run online and in the newspaper.