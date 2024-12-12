SABC addresses claims about the late Nomonde Vakalisa’s payment issues

The SABC has condemned Reverend Mzukisi Faleni’s comments made at the memorial service for Umhlobo Wenene FM presenter Nomonde Vakalisa.

Vakalisa’s memorial service was held on Tuesday at Nangoza Jebe Hall (Centenary Hall) in Port Elizabeth.

During his speech at the service, Reverend Faleni alleged that Vakalisa had worked for the SABC for nine months before her passing and was not paid due to the nature of her employment.

He added: “This is the problem with the SABC. Nomonde’s child is not going to get anything because Nomonde only worked for nine months. Those in authority must look at this. This is worse than apartheid.”

SABC’s response to Reverend Faleni

The SABC has since released a statement saying that Reverend Faleni’s remarks were divisive and misleading.

The public broadcaster explained that Vakalisa had worked as an independent contractor, not a permanent employee, highlighting that independent contractors are not subject to the same labour laws as full-time employees.

The broadcaster further stated that Vakalisa had never expressed dissatisfaction with her contract and that the corporation had fully honoured its obligations to her.

“All the terms and conditions that inform the nature of this type of contract are freely and voluntarily agreed upon by the parties involved.

“It is therefore disingenuous for anyone to mislead the public in the manner in which Reverend Faleni has done, by creating the impression that freelancers only get to learn about the terms and conditions of engagement when they are sick or no longer here,” the statement reads.

The SABC also pointed out that the reverend himself had previously signed similar freelance contracts with the broadcaster.

“It is disappointing that the individual who is raising this matter in such an unfortunate and misleading manner has himself enjoyed the benefits of concluding and signing a similar freelance contract with the SABC on previous occasions, which allowed him to carry on with his full-time engagements at another public institution, and to enjoy the flexibility that a freelance contract offers.”

