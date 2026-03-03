Competitions

WIN with Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils- 2 gift boxes up for grabs valued at R5 847 each!

3 March 2026

2 lucky readers stand to win a Perfectly Paired & Cleopatra's Secret Luxury Gift Box, each is a curated celebration of luxury - designed to make you feel cherished, radiant, and celebrated!

Tapputi Egyptian Perfume Oils brings you the timeless allure of authentic, hand-crafted scents from Egypt encased in exquisite glass vintage bottles, engraved and hand painted. Inspired by the legendary Tapputi, the world’s first known perfumer, the company blends ancient tradition with modern elegance. Tapputi’s vision is to make luxury, original Egyptian perfume oils accessible to all men and women at an affordable price-enabling everyone to experience the exhilarating, love obsession that their perfume oils evoke.

Tapputi is committed to delivering a fragrance experience that embodies the rich history and culture of Egypt, offering products that bring timeless elegance to every moment.

Click to visit / subscribe to our newsletter: www.tapputioils.co.za

Facebook: @TapputiPerfumeOils
Instagram: @Tapputi_belatekallim_fragrance
TikTok: @tapputisouthafrica

The competition closes Tuesday, 31 March 2026 at midnight.

The competition will run online & in print.

  • Delivery included
  • This prize is not transferable or exchangeable for cash

Ts&Cs apply. This competition is only open to individuals who are 18 years of age or older. By entering the competition, you accept The Citizen’s standard terms and conditions.

CLICK TO ENTER!

