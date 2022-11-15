Stream all the 2022 FIFA World Cup action with Unlimited Data, in Epic 4K Quality

Sponsored

Simply put, 4K picture has four times the resolution – four times the level of detail – of the

High Definition (HD) picture that DStv viewers are used to. By comparison, HD has double

the resolution of the Standard Definition (SD) broadcasts which viewers accessed until 2012,

when DStv first introduced HD channels.

SuperSport will be introducing two 4K channels (DStv Channel 216 & 217) – the first in the DStv stable – that will cover all 64 World Cup matches.

To enjoy this made-for-sport level of detail, viewers will need an Explora Ultra decoder or DStv Streama streaming device, connected to a 4K television with the supplied HDMI cable, coupled with a DStv Premium, Compact Plus or Compact subscription.

Even without 4K screens, viewers will experience High-Definition viewing as standard with the Explora, Explora Ultra or Streama, with all the detail and quality to go alongside one of the most anticipated World Cups of recent years.

SuperSport’s offering will also include World Cup action for Access and Family package subscribers (via SuperSport LaLiga, DStv Channel 204). 19 group matches, four round-of-16 matches, two quarterfinals, both semifinals, the third-place playoff and the final will be broadcast on the channel.

The pairing of 4K picture and the DStv Streama is an exciting one, meaning that football fans can enjoy all 64 games in 4K quality without a satellite dish and installation, for the first time ever.

The DStv Streama is a TV streaming box that delivers content from DStv and a variety of other apps such as Showmax, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, YouTube and YouTube kids to a compatible TV, via a fast, stable internet connection.

DStv customers are now able to access that connectivity with the company too, via DStv Internet, which offers uncapped, unshaped fibre connectivity to maximise the features of the Explora and Explora Ultra, enable the Streama – and connect users to the world.

SuperSport will complement its coverage of all 64 World Cup matches with expert build-ups and summaries, plus state-of-the-art graphics and magazine shows, including training and behind-the-scenes footage. SuperSport has crews on hand in Qatar to capture breaking news, with a particular focus on Africa’s five participants: Cameroon, Morocco, Tunisia, Ghana, and Senegal. SuperSport’s World Cup broadcasts will also be available in multiple languages, customised per region:

Nigeria: English, Pidgin, Yoruba, Hausa, Igbo.

Rest of Africa: English, Swahili, Sheng, Twi, Luganda.

Ethiopia: Amharic, English.

Maximo: Portuguese, English.

South Africa: English, Zulu, Setswana, Sotho, Portuguese.

Anchoring the live matches will be the well-established trio of Julia Stuart, Thomas Mlambo and Mozez Praiz, while former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke and Carol Tshabalala will work the microphone directly from Qatar.

SuperSport will draw from its esteemed roster of local talent for live match analysis, namely Bongani Khumalo, Stanton Fredericks, Kalusha Bwalya, Phumudzo Manenzhe, Teko Modise and Amanda Dlamini.

International guests include an array of former African and European stars: Jay Jay Okocha, Asamoah Gyan, Gaizka Mendieta, Owen Hargreaves, Michael Owen and Jaap Stam.

While the 4K quality digital stream will be a first. SuperSport will be partnering with a number of global social platforms as well as FIFA’s team to take fans inside the tournament like never before.

Coverage will extend from the dressing room, all the way to behind-the-scenes at SuperSport’s Randburg studios.

Whether you’re mad about Messi or Mané; root for Ronaldo or Rodrygo or are a sucker for Saka or Suárez, the best way to catch all your favourites, live and in 4K with all the benefits – is with DStv.