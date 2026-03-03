‘Graduation loading’: ProVerb celebrates completing MBA

The TV and radio personality plans to pursue a doctoral qualification.

Media personality ProVerb has completed his master of business administration (MBA).

The presenter and rapper, whose real name is Tebogo Thekisho, opened up about the milestone on Instagram.

“My last assignment tried to trip me at the end, but the final exam carried me over the finish line. My heart is full,” he wrote.

“MBA officially done. Graduation loading. Deeply thankful. On to the next chapter,” he added.

ALSO READ: ProVerb wins big at the 2025 Mind To Page Writers Awards

Plans for further studies

Proverb obtained his bachelor of business administration in 2024.

He previously spoke about his intention to pursue a doctoral qualification.

“My dad is a medical doctor and my mom was an academic doctor. She was a professor at the University of the North West. Academia was not something I initially took to naturally. I first wanted to be an entertainer, which I still am,” he said.

His return to academia, he said, was driven by a personal ambition.

“I always had this bug and this itch that I had to go and scratch. So I revisited it, and I’m currently completing my master’s now, hoping to pursue my doctorate so that I can also get the Dr title on the strap.”

He added that his studies honour his family while also fulfilling his own goals.

“On the one hand, absolutely, it is to pay homage and respect to my family, but also personal pursuits and personal aspirations that I have for myself, just to see how far I can take it,” he added.

NOW READ: ‘It’s going to be the biggest season yet’: Zanele Potelwa returns to host ‘Tropika Island of Treasure’