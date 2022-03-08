Artist destroys Riky Rick statue after family dispute

Citizen Reporter

A statue created in honour of the late rapper Riky Rick, real name Rikhado Makhado, has been destroyed.

A Durban wax artist by the name of Lungelo Gumede reportedly received threats from Riky’s family over the statue, the Daily Sun reported.

Gumede says he made the statue to honour Riky Rick and invited people to view it for free.

Family outraged

Despite the kind gesture, Riky’s family was not happy with the statue being made so soon after his death as they are still mourning.

The artist heeded the family’s calls to cover up the statue and have people stop viewing it at the Bat Centre in Durban.

This seemed to anger people who wanted to see it, so the artist decided to destroy it.

It was reported by the Daily Sun that Riky Rick’s brother Themba exchanged heated text messages with Gumede, who alleged the artist was profiting from the statute even though viewing it was for free.

Gumede said he felt at peace destroying his own artwork in minutes, which cost him R60,000 to make.

He says he felt threatened and “couldn’t take it anymore”.

He accused Themba of not understanding his job and what an impact Riky Rick had not only on himself but as a public figure.

The text messages between the two, allegedly show Themba criticising Gumede’s artwork because he wasn’t personally close to Riky like Big Zulu who has done a tribute song.

Despite Gumede not receiving Riky’s family’s blessing, some people on Twitter did think the statue was beautifully done.

The Citizen has reached out for comment from Riky’s family and is still waiting for a response.

Rapper laid to rest

The Sidlukotini rapper was laid to rest last week in a private ceremony in Johannesburg.

Family and friends also hosted a special tribute concert at Wanderers Stadium, last Friday.

Music acts such as Costa Titch, Nadia Nakai, Big Zulu, Black Coffee, Cassper Nyovest and more graced the stage.

There have been many thoughts and prayers for Riky’s family since his tragic loss, especially for his wife Bianca Naidoo.

A close family friend, Mome Mahlangu shared a touching message for Bianca.

She wrote: “I remember when Rikhado met [you] and he was scared to introduce [you], took a while then Mahiki came and he was like yoh she scared of you. I can’t believe it’s 9 years, you are the most stable, consistent, courageous loving strong woman I know. He loved so much he was selective with who gets closer to [you], the one day he said ‘I know how [you] doing cause you speak to Bianca cause she’s good with maintaining relationships with the people I care about, so I know when u talking to her I’m good.’

I always said it to [you], you have a sister, [a] friend in me and my support and protection of you is even bigger now, I love [you] always B.”

