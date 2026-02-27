‘You sure know how to welcome a man home,’ says Anthony Hamilton as he arrives in SA

The American superstar is set to perform in Durban this weekend.

American multi-Grammy-winning artist Anthony Hamilton has landed in South Africa for another highly anticipated performance.

“Touched down in Joburg last night… OR Tambo, you sure know how to welcome a man home,” he wrote on Instagram on Thursday after arriving at OR Tambo International Airport.

Anthony Hamilton just brought the house down with his Zapping skills😂 Who knew soul could make you wanna 'Zep Zep'😂#Gagasifm pic.twitter.com/2cTPfICkg0 — BelezaManifique (@BelezaManifique) February 25, 2026

Soul on Tour Durban edition

The Best of Me hitmaker is set to perform in Durban on Saturday, 28 February as part of his Soul on Tour international tour.

Dubane, are you ready for the ultimate soul session? 🌹✨ Anthony Hamilton is coming home to celebrate the month of love with us! Sithi asihlangane eDurban ICC on the 28th of February for an experience of love, passion, and soul.



If you know, you know. Ayikho enye indlela… pic.twitter.com/wzD3x0nKXQ February 22, 2026

The tour will also visit several cities in the United States, including Missouri, Maryland, New Jersey, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina, and New York.

Hamilton was in South Africa last year for the Women’s Day concert. At the time, he said he had researched what local fans wanted to hear.

“I did my research. I know what Mzansi wants to hear,” he said.

“This show is about love. It’s about understanding what women want to hear. And trust me, they’re in my inbox! They tell me exactly what songs to sing, and I listen.”

He also hinted at a possible collaboration with South African singer Vusi Nova.

“Vusi Nova and I [have] been talking on WhatsApp,” Hamilton said in an interview on Radio 702.

“We may be able to go into the studio. He had reached out to me a while ago, but I was on tour, me and Fantasia, so I didn’t see it at the proper time,” he added.

