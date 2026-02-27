Celebs And Viral

Home » Lifestyle » Entertainment » Celebs And Viral

‘You sure know how to welcome a man home,’ says Anthony Hamilton as he arrives in SA

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

3 minute read

27 February 2026

04:40 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The American superstar is set to perform in Durban this weekend.

Anthony Hamilton during a press conference at Primedia Place on 7 August 2025 in Sandton, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images, Oupa Bopape

Anthony Hamilton during a press conference at Primedia Place on August 07, 2025 in Sandton, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images, Oupa Bopape

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

American multi-Grammy-winning artist Anthony Hamilton has landed in South Africa for another highly anticipated performance.

“Touched down in Joburg last night… OR Tambo, you sure know how to welcome a man home,” he wrote on Instagram on Thursday after arriving at OR Tambo International Airport.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Anthony Hamilton promises to ‘tear his shoes up’ for Mzansi Women’s Day concert

Soul on Tour Durban edition

The Best of Me hitmaker is set to perform in Durban on Saturday, 28 February as part of his Soul on Tour international tour.

The tour will also visit several cities in the United States, including Missouri, Maryland, New Jersey, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama, North Carolina, and New York.

Hamilton was in South Africa last year for the Women’s Day concert. At the time, he said he had researched what local fans wanted to hear.

“I did my research. I know what Mzansi wants to hear,” he said.

“This show is about love. It’s about understanding what women want to hear. And trust me, they’re in my inbox! They tell me exactly what songs to sing, and I listen.”

RELATED ARTICLES

He also hinted at a possible collaboration with South African singer Vusi Nova.

“Vusi Nova and I [have] been talking on WhatsApp,” Hamilton said in an interview on Radio 702.

“We may be able to go into the studio. He had reached out to me a while ago, but I was on tour, me and Fantasia, so I didn’t see it at the proper time,” he added.

NOW READ: All you need to know about the 2026 Metro FM Music Awards: new categories, top nominees, and more

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

celebrities Durban music

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Ekurhuleni awarded R3.4m tender to Cat Matlala’s wife despite ‘red flags’
News Nersa’s R54bn blunder: Who pays the price and who gets punished after forensic investigation?
News Controversial rehab centre under fire for forced admissions
News Srila Roy resigns as head of sociology department at Wits after ‘offensive’ remarks
News Ramaphosa moves inquiry into Iran’s participation in naval drill to Presidency

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News