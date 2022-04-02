Miss South Africa 2022 entries opened

Citizen Reporter

The country’s biggest pageant which has seen massive success on the international stage is looking for the next Miss South Africa 2022.

The organisation opened entries for perspective beauty queens on 1 Apil, and the entry process has been digitised and more specifically done on an app.

The organisation is set to open entries until 30 April deadline is 11pm, in search of a young lady to become the country’s next prominent brand ambassador and who’ll represent South Africa on the global stage; such as Miss Universe, Miss World or Miss Supranational.

The official Miss South Africa App is available for free download on the iOS app store and Google play store.

How to enter:

The Miss SA entrants are required to post their 45 seconds introduction video on social media as part of the entry process by using #MissSA2022.

Entrants need to tag Miss South Africa on all their Social media entries and use #MissSA2022 on all their posts as well.

Those who do not own an Android or Apple device can still enter by visiting the Miss SA website and completing the entry form online.

The app does come with a subscription fee, users will have to pay R299.00 for a monthly subscription; which includes access to the organisation’s workshops.

Currently, Miss SA Lalela Mswane has started her journey of putting a spotlight on entrepreneurship on her new online show Be Ready. Mswane discusses how young people can into entrepreneurship, the gap in the markets they should look into and ideas that would work in business.

