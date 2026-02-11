‘For my children’: Former Miss SA Claudia Henkel asks for privacy amid ex’s debt drama

Henkel requests privacy amid ex-husband's debt drama, says she is legally divorced and bears no responsibility.

Former Miss South Africa Claudia Henkel is setting firm boundaries.

The 2004 titleholder has publicly asked for privacy. This comes after her name surfaced in reports linked to her ex-husband’s alleged R3 million debt dispute.

Taking to Instagram, Henkel clarified that she is legally divorced. She stated that she should not be associated with financial matters involving her former spouse.

“Despite recent comments, I am legally divorced from my ex-husband, so please could I ask you not to include me, or anyone I have been associated with since my divorce, in stories you write about my ex,” she wrote.

Henkel explained that her divorce was finalised in 2023. She also stressed that she has no legal or financial responsibility for the alleged debt.

The confusion reportedly stems from an administrative error that incorrectly reflected her marital status. As a result, her name appeared in connection with the matter.

But for Henkel, this is about more than paperwork. It is about protecting her children.

“My chief concern is for my children,” she shared. “I would prefer not to be drawn into issues my ex-husband faces. As parents with children of your own, I am certain you will understand my position.”

The former Miss SA, who has largely kept her private life out of the spotlight in recent years, also addressed speculation involving a luxury vehicle mentioned in reports. She clarified that the car did not belong to her. Instead, it belonged to someone she dated after her divorce.

According to Henkel, it was returned after that relationship ended.

“It is grossly unfair to name him in a story that has nothing to do with him,” she wrote, distancing both herself and others in her life from the unfolding situation.

In a heartfelt reflection, Henkel reminded followers that her beauty queen chapter is long behind her.

“I was once a beauty queen, which was newsworthy for a while. But that was a long time ago. Today I am just a single mom to young children that I adore and want to protect,” she said.

Henkel won Miss South Africa in 2004 and represented the country on the global stage at Miss Universe.

Over the years, she has built a career as a speaker and advocate. However, her social media message makes it clear that motherhood now takes priority over public perception.