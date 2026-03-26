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‘She’s finally here’: Former Miss SA Natasha Joubert welcomes first baby

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

By Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

7 minute read

26 March 2026

02:39 pm

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Joubert and her husband, Enrico Vermaak, announced their pregnancy in October last year.

Natasha Joubert

Miss SA 2023, Natasha Joubert. Picture: Instagram/@

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Former Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, has welcomed her first child.

Joubert shared the news on Instagram on Wednesday.

She revealed her daughter, Klein Vermaakie, was born on 11 March.

“At 41 weeks and two days, after 30 hours of labour, she’s finally here. Our greatest, biggest blessing -Klein Vermaakie,” she wrote.

Joubert and her husband, Enrico Vermaak, announced their pregnancy in October last year.

They hosted a baby shower at Rosemary Hill Farm in November.

The event featured pink décor, including blush, dusty rose and pastel tones.

“Our dearest baby girl. Celebrating you. We could not have dreamt of a more beautiful and perfect day,” Joubert wrote in a caption on Instagram.

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Pregnancy journey

Joubert previously spoke about challenges during her pregnancy.

“I have been challenged mentally, physically and psychologically. I’ve had many turbulences with friendships and work and have felt guilty, not just feeling joyous,” she said.

She said she took time to process her emotions before sharing the news publicly.

“I wanted to ensure I work through a lot so that now I can fully embrace and feel all the amazing emotions. Enrico and I are on cloud 10 000 000. We love this little one so much.”

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