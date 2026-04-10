Miss South Africa 2026 entries open with focus on leadership and social impact

Entries for Miss South Africa 2026 open on 28 April, marking the first full competition cycle under the Motsepe Group's ownership.

The Miss South Africa organisation has announced that entries for the 2026 competition will open on 28 April and close on 17 May 2026.

This will be the first full season to reflect the organisation’s sweeping reinvention under new ownership and an interesting repositioning of what it means to wear the crown.

The announcement comes after one of the most turbulent periods in the pageant’s decades-long history.

A new era begins ✨



Miss South Africa 2026 is not just a stage, it’s a movement for leadership, empowerment, and real social impact.



Through Empower Youth Africa (EYA), this journey goes beyond the crown, driving meaningful change in communities across the country and… pic.twitter.com/RfCPQetERZ — Miss South Africa (@Official_MissSA) April 9, 2026

The end of an iconic pageant era

The Motsepe Group of Companies made headlines in 2024 when they obtained ownership of the Miss South Africa organisation and pageant, ending the tenure of Weil Entertainment, which had succeeded Sun International’s reign over the organisation.

The transition triggered a cascade of departures and structural changes, leaving the pageant’s future uncertain for much of 2025.

Long-time CEO Stephanie Weil officially stepped down after several years at the helm, and creative director Werner Wessels also announced his resignation – two high-profile exits that signalled the definitive end of an era.

Africa Fashion International (AFI), founded by Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe, the wife of billionaire businessman Patrice Motsepe, operates as a sister company within the group, bringing with it a fashion and luxury creative infrastructure that is now shaping the pageant’s identity.

From international to Pan-African

The organisational changes also prompted a dramatic rethink of Miss South Africa’s international footprint.

In 2025, Miss South Africa relinquished all international pageant licences. This was a first for the organisation, as part of a contemporary strategy to have Miss South Africa serve the country rather than function primarily as an international ambassador. The change drew much criticism from the pageant’s highly engaged fanbase.

The 2025 titleholder, Qhawekazi Mazaleni, did not compete internationally due to time constraints and ongoing restructuring, with the organisation issuing a public statement announcing its decision to refocus and realign its operations rather than chase international podiums.

In a statement published on the pageant’s website, patron Dr Precious Moloi-Motsepe described the platform as one “designed to work with the winner and every contestant, equipping them to contribute meaningfully on both local and global platforms.”

Accountability and impact over aesthetics

The emphasis is now firmly on accountability and impact over aesthetics as Miss South Africa 2026 is being positioned as a year-long leadership development journey rather than a singular competitive event. As a result, finalists and the eventual titleholder are expected to actively drive community engagement through the pageant’s official social impact programme, Empower Youth Africa (EYA).

EYA will be a hallmark of the new-era Miss South Africa, focusing on youth unemployment, entrepreneurship, health and wellness, access to education, civic engagement, and Pan-African development. The programme represents a calculated effort to anchor the title in tangible national relevance at a time when beauty pageants globally are under pressure to demonstrate purpose beyond the stage.

The ideal Miss SA

Per the statement issued by the organisation, applicants are encouraged to enter only if they are ready to be coached and held accountable, can perform under pressure with composure, and are motivated by service rather than status.

Eligibility requirements will be shared on Miss South Africa’s official digital and social media platforms ahead of the entry opening date. Entries for Miss South Africa 2026 open on 28 April and close on 17 May.