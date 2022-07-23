‘Kinda slaps, no cap’ – fans react to Nadia Nakai’s new single

Citizen Reporter

South African rapper and television personality, Nadia Nakai released a new single on Friday, and so far, fans can’t get enough of it.

Not The Same, a collaboration between Nadia and Lucasraps, is a traditional hip-hop flex lay with residual tinges of pop.

Warner Music described the single as ‘a diss song at its core’ in a statement, adding that the single is void of maliciousness or a specific target as Nakai maintains that she fashions and operates in her own lane.

“Nadia and Lucas’s hyper-focus on boasting about their economic power is presented through the mechanisms of name-dropping luxury brands and exposing the state of her bank balance. A track articulating Nakai’s essence as something which cannot be replicated and most certainly as something which cannot be compared, Not The Same is Nadia’s affirmation that this lane is hers and hers alone,” read the statement.

Commenting on her new single Nakai said “the track itself is about feeling yourself… speaking your sh*t, basically saying that you’re not coming out unless your cheque is paid and that when you do your presence is the present.”

The musician who was an artist in fellow rapper Cassper Nyovest’s record label Family Tree for years, has been working on her own record label Bragga Records since last year.

Speaking to Drum in January, Nakai said it’s a normal trajectory for an artist to eventually stand on your own two feet and figure out things on your own.

“I felt like it was time I have learned so much information being at Family Tree. I have learned the whole business from the label, and I get to implement all that I have learned,” she told the publication at the time.

Listen to Nadia Nakai’s new single Not The Same below:

Here are some reactions from social media about Nadia’s latest single:

The New @Nadia_nakai joint really slaps ????????????????????????????????????big ups.— RezzontheRise (@Rezz65616042) July 22, 2022

it's the way my TV streamed #Notthesame overnight ????????????@Nadia_nakai @LucasRaps_SA visuals are next please— bootybae loebae (@bootybae_loebae) July 22, 2022

@Nadia_nakai i just listened to your song with @LucasRaps_SA damn babeyyy????????????????????u are fly yk i even searched for em' lyrics because i wanna know em' by heart ???????? i am a BRIGADER till da wheels fall off mama???????????? I love you sooo muchh????????❤️❤️— @bad_and_blessed_2299 (@makhethalerato_) July 22, 2022

*Compiled by Xanet Scheepers