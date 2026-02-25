Another one! Tyla wins NAACP Image Award for ‘Is It’

South African star Tyla hits international award milestone.

Two-time Grammy Award winner Tyla adds another global bragging right after scooping a prestigious win at the NAACP Image Awards. She took home honours for her hit single Is It.

The victory marks yet another defining chapter in Tyla’s meteoric rise. It solidifies her position as one of Mzansi’s most successful musical exports.

Social media erupted within minutes of the announcement. Fans celebrated what many are calling a “full-circle global moment” for the Johannesburg-born star.

The NAACP Image Awards recognise outstanding achievements by people of colour in film, television, music, and literature. Clinching the award places her in elite company. It also signals how far her sound has travelled beyond South African borders.

Since breaking into the international mainstream, Tyla has consistently blurred the lines between amapiano, Afrobeats, and pop. She has created a hybrid sound that resonates globally.

“Is It” quickly became a fan favourite upon release, praised for its infectious rhythm and confident delivery. The track’s streaming numbers surged across platforms, further cementing her crossover appeal.

Industry commentators say the NAACP’s win is more than just another trophy; it’s validation.

The awards ceremony, which honours Black excellence globally, has historically spotlighted artists who shape culture and shift narratives. Tyla’s recognition reflects not only her individual talent but also the growing global appetite for African sounds.

Online, the reaction was swift and celebratory. “From Joburg to the world!” one fan posted. Meanwhile, others hailed her as the blueprint for a new generation of African pop stars. Fellow musicians and celebrities flooded timelines with congratulatory messages.