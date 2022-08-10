Samas: Nandi Madida set to show off her hosting chops

Citizen Reporter

Over the years, live hosting gigs have become some of the most coveted gigs in the land, with local stars vying to get the job and fans looking forward to the annual announcement of who will be hosting them. Among the coveted live shows on the list are the South African Music Awards (Samas), South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) and the now defunct Metro FM Music Awards and MTV Africa Music Awards (Mamas).



For years, some of the most popular hosts would even return to the mantle in a cycle that soon started to feel stale and now, things look set to change after the shake-up brought about by the pandemic.

In celebration of Women’s Day, the Samas announced one of the hosts selected to hold down their live ceremony this year and they picked actress and Sama award-winner Nandi Madida.

The prestigious awards ceremony is set to be held on 28 August 2022 in Sun City and it will be broadcast live on SABC1.

“When I accepted my first Sama in 2020 for my collaboration with K.O, Say U Will, I would not have imagined that I would be hosting just two years later. I am humbled to have been trusted with this honour and look forward to bringing unforgettable moments to the #SAMA28 stage alongside my co-hosts,” said an excited Nandi Madida.

Actress and Sama award-winner Nandi Madida | Picture: Supplied / Photographer: Andile Mthembu

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE: Samas to honour Black Coffee for his achievements on the world stage

This year’s Samas festivities will see more than 30 accolades being presented, including those in the public voting categories; TECNO Record of the Year, TECNO Music Video of the Year and SAMPRA Artist of the Year.

Tickets for members of the public who wish to attend the Samas can be purchased through ticketpros.co.za at R395 for gallery seats, R795 for VIP seats and R495 for VIP After-Party tickets.

“With just under two weeks until the main event, we are working tirelessly to put together a world-class celebration of musical excellence during Women’s Month. We are particularly excited that the charismatic Nandi Madida heeded our call to host #SAMA28; she is an example of the bold, compelling, and immensely talented women we wish to acknowledge, uplift, and empower.

“We hope that fans are buying their tickets so they can join us for this spectacular calendar event,” said RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi.

The Samas are organised by the Recording Industry of South Africa (RiSA) and sponsored by the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture; South African Music Performance Rights Association (Sampra), Composers, Authors and Publishers Association (Capasso), White Star, Tecno, Southern African Music Rights Organisation (Samro), RiSA Audio Visual (RAV), SABC Radio, TikTok and DRIP with SABC1 as the official broadcast partner.

READ NEXT: Nandi Madida laughs off ‘Black Is King’ Twitter comments and deletes her tweet

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho