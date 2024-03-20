PICS: Celebrity elegance shines bright at the 26th SA Style Awards

Style icons from various industries graced the red carpet in dazzling outfits, adding to the glam of the night.

Mzansi celebrities sparkled with glitz and glamour at the 26th SA Style Awards this past Sunday.

Hosted at the prestigious @Sandton Hotel, the event dazzled attendees with a theme of shades of gold, setting the stage for an evening of opulence and high fashion.

Style icons from various industries, including fashion, music, theatre, and entertainment, graced the red carpet in dazzling outfits, adding to the glam of the night.

The winners were revealed, recognising excellence and innovation across various style categories.

Among the esteemed honorees were icons like the veteran actor and Black Panther star, Dr John Kani, who was the Style Icon winner of the night.

The internationally acclaimed dancer, Musa Motha, was crowned the Most Stylish Changemaker, while the power couple Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni scooped the Most Stylish Couple award.

ALSO READ: ‘New stylist deserves a raise’ – Three of Sorisha Naidoo’s best RHODurban diary sesh looks

Full list of 2024 SA Style Awards winners

Style Icon: Dr John Kani

The award-winning veteran actor and playwright has had a significant impact on the arts and culture industry globally.

Dr John Kani at SA Style Awards. Picture: Instagram/@houseofbng

Most Stylish Media Personality: Motshidisi Mohono

An award-winning Sports Broadcaster who has anchored major sporting events, including the Rugby World Cup.

Most Stylish Fashion Designer: Jacques Bam

The founder of The BAM Collective gained recognition after winning the Africa Fashion Up program and receiving awards for his sustainable fashion endeavors.

Most Innovative Style winner: Bee Diamondhead

A renowned stylist and creative director in the fashion industry.

Most Stylish Performing Artist in Film/TV: Senzo Radebe

Popularly known for his role on Muvhango, Senzo has blossomed as an actor, starring in popular TV series like Shaka iLembe.

Most Stylish Performing Artist in Music: Tyla Seethal

Grammy award-winning singer, who rose to fame with her hit song Water after gaining recognition on TikTok.

Most Stylish Model: Ponahalo Mojapelo

A multifaceted talent from Johannesburg, excelling as a model, DJ, and fashion influencer.

Most Stylish Business Personality: Melina Lambrakis – Mall of Africa

The executive director of Europa Art Group has revolutionised South African fashion with her keen eye for trends.

Most Stylish Couple: Dr Musa and Liesl Laurie-Mthombeni

The pair has captivated social media with their authentic and fun-loving content, combining careers in television, modeling, and medicine.

Most Stylish Changemaker: Musa Motha

A dancer and motivational speaker who gained fame after an inspiring Britain’s Got Talent audition continues to make waves in the entertainment industry.

The Next Big Thing winners: Creative brothers, Fhatuwani and Justice Mukheli

Popularly known as Studio Mukheli, they are celebrated artists in Johannesburg, exploring themes of identity and childhood through their visual art.

NOW READ: Anele Mdoda’s stunning glow-up: Inside her jaw-dropping body transformation