A celebration of ‘richness and evolution’ of Afrikaans music at Kirstenbosch [VIDEO]

Van Blerk and Elandré will perform at the Cape Town venue as part of the Kirstenbosch Summer Sunset Concerts.

Bok van Blerk and Elandré take to the Kirstenbosch stage this Sunday to celebrate Afrikaans music. Picture: Supplied

Events and tourism manager at Kirstenbosch Sarah Struys said the venue’s hosting of Bok van Blerk and Elandré this Sunday will be a celebration of Afrikaans music.

“Hosting Bok van Blerk and Elandré here allows us to celebrate the richness and evolution of Afrikaans music in an environment that uplifts and inspires.

“Their music captures the stories and emotions that so many hold dear. It’s going to be an unforgettable afternoon filled with passion, culture, and world-class artistry,” averred Struys.

Kirstenbosch giving Capetonians live music

For the past few weeks, dating back to the festive season, Kirstenbosch has hosted a handful of intimate shows, including Lloyiso’s New Year’s Eve performance with Will Linley.

Freshlyground also recently took to the Kirstenbosch stage, while South Africa’s beloved Mango Groove celebrated four decades in the music industry this past Sunday with a performance at the venue.

South African singer and songwriter Van Blerk is excited to perform at Kirstenbosch for the first time this weekend, where he’ll share the stage with fellow Afrikaans singer Elandré.

“Performing at Kirstenbosch for the first time is truly a momentous occasion. This garden is not just a venue — it’s a cultural landmark that carries so much meaning for artists and audiences alike,” the Lemoene singer said.

Elandré said performing at Kirstenbosch is an incredible honour and a milestone in his musical journey.

“As an artist, there’s something extraordinary about standing in a place that feels so alive — with the mountains as your backdrop and an audience eager to connect

Elandré echoed Struys’ words, adding that the show is more than about music, but also building connections.

“This show is about more than music; it’s about sharing stories, building connections, and celebrating our collective journey as South Africans. I can’t wait to bring my heart and soul to this concert,” said Elandré, whose fresh pop-infused sound has redefined contemporary Afrikaans music.

“I’m eager to share my music in this breathtaking setting where nature and melody come together. This concert will be a memory to cherish, and I can’t wait to connect with the audience,” said Van Blerk.

