Winnie Khumalo’s daughter shares awkward interview of her mother bemoaning family members [VIDEO]

In the clip Khumalo speaks about family not coming to her assistance but will only run to her funeral once she dies.

Winnie Khumalo daughter, Rethabile with her late mother. The former shared an interview her mother did about a year ago, speaking about family. Picture: rethabile_rsa/Instagram

On Sunday Winnie Khumalo’s daughter, singer Rethabile, posted an uncanny video of an interview her mother did about a year ago on a podcast.

The clip of the interview she shared was rather awkward; in it, Khumalo speaks about family not coming to her assistance during difficult times but would be willing to spend a lot of money after she dies to travel long distances to attend her funeral.

“Nowadays, ‘blood is thicker than water’ doesn’t work,” she said on the podcast, where she alluded to family not being supportive.

Singer Khumalo died on Tuesday en route to the hospital after being unwell and visiting the hospital in December.

‘Family is now your number one enemy’

In the intimate interview on Cold War TV, Khumalo speaks about her upbringing in Mfolo North in Soweto; being a soccer player in her youth where she played backline and how she was a bit of a tomboy.

But it’s the short clip shared by Rethabile that’s quite contentious, considering that Khumalo died less than a week ago.

“[family members] get angry as we grow [in life] you understand. They don’t like it; even when you have problems, they don’t jump [to your assistance] it’ll be your friends who jump [to help],” she said, noting how life her life had changed.

“Your family is now your number one enemy most of the time. We used to think, when we were growing up when we still had parents, that blood is thicker than water or that family comes first. But today, if you fall, they celebrate.”

“You get sick, they don’t come [to see you], but when you die, they travel from KwaZulu-Natal and the Eastern Cape to bury you. Why didn’t they send you money or assist you while you’re still alive,” Khumalo said in 2024.

Memorial services for Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza

They died two days apart from each other and on Wednesday, the industry and public will bid farewell to Winnie Khumalo and Doc Shebeleza when their respective memorial services take place just hours apart in Joburg.

Khumalo’s memorial service will be hosted at the Market Theatre in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Doc Shebeleza, also struggling with sickness, died on Thursday after showing promises of recovery while in hospital during the festive season.

Doc Shebeleza’s memorial service will start an hour after Khumalo’s wraps up. His will be held at the SABC’s Radio Park in Auckland park.

Both artists were 51 years old.

