A ‘cultural warrior’ remembered: Joburg Theatre launches the Mbongeni Ngema Festival

The festival opened on 1 June with the unveiling of Ngema's star on the Diamond Walk of Fame.

A person’s influence and contributions to society become more evident after they’ve died; this is evinced in how others elongate their legacy after their demise.

Renowned South African playwright Dr Mbongeni Ngema is one of those, as the Joburg Theatre is honouring him through the inaugural Mbongeni Ngema Festival.

“Dr Mbongeni Ngema was not just a playwright or composer; he was a cultural warrior whose work gave voice to the voiceless and told our stories with fearless honesty and immense beauty,” said Artistic Director at Joburg City Theatres James Ngcobo.

68-year-old Ngema passed away in a head-on collision in Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape, on the evening of 27 December 2023.

“As the City of Joburg, it is both our duty and our privilege to honour his legacy.”

The Mbongeni Ngema Festival kicked off on the first of this month, and the opening day was marked by the unveiling of Ngema’s star on the theatre’s diamond walk of fame.

Sunday was also the opening of the theatre production, Sarafina!

Sarafina! and the G20 Summit

The Joburg Theatre is staging Ngema’s Sarafina! running until 15 June. The play is directed by Mpho Molelpo, choreographed by Nompumelelo Gumede-Ngema.

Ngcobo says the staging of the politically inspired play is a bold cultural statement, considering the city plans to host the G20 Summit later this year.

“As Joburg prepares to host the world during the G20 Summit, staging Sarafina at Joburg Theatre right in the heart of the City of Gold serves as a bold cultural statement,” he said.

“It reflects the city’s commitment to showcasing its rich artistic heritage on the global stage. In honouring Dr. Mbongeni Ngema’s legacy during this pivotal moment, Joburg affirms its role as an economic powerhouse and a beacon of African storytelling, resilience, and creative excellence.”

The Zulu

Another of Ngema’s plays, The Zulu, will be performed on the Joburg Theatre stage during the playwright’s festival.

The two-hander is led by actors Abdul Khoza and Nhlakanipho Manqele. The Zulu delves deep into the history of the Zulu nation.

“In programming this production at Joburg Theatre, we aimed to honour Mbongeni Ngema’s contributions, as they encapsulate the diverse traditions that have influenced the community, fostering a deep connection to their significant legacy,” shared Ngcobo.

The Zulu opens this Friday night and will run until the festival’s completion on 22 June.

