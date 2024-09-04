A show of Mzansi’s diversity as Hebrew and Maskandi musicians collaborate

The song brings together the traditions of the two musicians and weaves the Hebrew words of Psalm 27 with Zulu praise.

One half of the duo, Breindy and Matt Breindy Klawansky, spoke to The Citizen about their collaboration with Maskandi artist Mbuzeni. Pictures:breindyandmatt/Instagram, Mbuzeni Mkhize /Facebook

Some may argue that a Hebrew and Maskandi music collaboration is something that even Nelson Mandela never imagined when he became the first democratic president of South Africa 30 years ago.

But the latest collaboration between duo Breindy and Matt and Mbuzeni on a song is a show of the country’s diversity.

“We don’t speak the same language, but I found as soon as he came to the studio, the barriers weren’t such an issue as we were able to communicate through the shared music,” one half of the duo Breindy Klawansky told The Citizen.

The duo created the song Al Tuster with Maskandi artist Mbuzeni. “It was a beautiful experience for me, even though I had to explain every word of the song for them to understand,” Mbuzeni said.

“I find it more interesting to work with people who are different to me, have different backgrounds and yet whose musicianship I admire and respect,” averred Klawansky.

A seamless process

This isn’t their first collaboration. In 2023 they released Lo Sira (Ungasabi) which is also an inspirational ditty that gels both styles.

“It’s been really incredible to work with Mbuzeni as the process on both songs was very seamless.”

“Because this wasn’t the first time working together, I think there was more chemistry because we’ve now somehow gotten used to each other,” Mbuzeni said.

“It doesn’t just happen on its own – there’s a lot of work behind the scenes but in general working with Mbuzeni and having Matt as the producer has been a really wonderful and humbling experience,” Klawansky commenting on the chemistry between the musicians.

“Collaboration is important. Guitars are very broad instruments, so working with Breindy and Matt, you learn things you didn’t know before,” said Mbuzeni.

The Khuzani singer hopes there will be more collaborative work between him and Breindy and Matt. “I want to continue working with them because they do a different style of music and I like that they are fair people when it comes to the ownership of music.”

The Maskandi artists are preparing for a performance in Hong Kong next month.

“I last performed overseas before Covid when I went to India. I’m looking forward to taking Maskandi there because people love it.”

Third album

Klawansky released her debut album Halleluka in 2011 after being signed to Ruth Ave Studios, where her husband Matt is the director.

In 2018 she released Ruth Ave, which was nominated at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) in 2019 for Best Alternative Album. The album also received a global music award in 2021.

Together with the recent release of Al Tuster, Breindy and Matt released another single, Take Me Back to Woody Cape.

“Take Me Back to Woody Cape is something we’ve been working on for a while. It’s a reference to a magnificent and otherworldly place in the Eastern Cape we had travelled to in 2019,” she said.

The duo is hoping to have the song as an opening track on their upcoming third album.

Earlier this year Klawansky was inducted as a voting member of the Recording Academy.

Through membership one can participate in the Grammy Awards process, including submissions for Grammy consideration, propose rule changes to the awards process and vote for the Grammy Awards.

“The significance of the induction is that there’s a certain status in the way that people look and recognize me as being part of the Academy,” she said at the time.

