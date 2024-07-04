SA’s Breindy Klawansky inducted into Grammy academy

South African musician Breindy Klawansky has been inducted as a voting member of the Recording Academy, otherwise known as the Grammys. Picture: breindyandmatt/Instagram

South African musician Breindy Klawansky has been inducted as a voting member of the Recording Academy.

Through membership one can participate in the Grammy Awards process, including submissions for Grammy consideration, propose rule changes to the awards process and vote for the Grammy Awards.

“The significance of the induction is that there’s a certain status in the way that people look and recognize me as being part of the Academy,” Klawansky told The Citizen.

Recording Academy membership is reserved for those whose excellent professional accomplishments are matched by their passion for the music community.

Klawansky released her debut album Halleluka in 2011 after being signed to Ruth Ave Studios, where her husband Matt is the director. She and Matt are known as music duo, Breindy and Matt.

In 2018 she released Ruth Ave, which was nominated at the South African Music Awards (SAMAs) in 2019 for Best Alternative Album. The album also received a global music award in 2021. Klawansky sings the original biblical texts of King David, in Hebrew.

“Something like this is like a stamp of approval but the significance in terms of the music is that I can collaborate and network with other musicians who I think are quality musicians. I’m excited to represent South Africa,” she said.

Being a music mom

The induction comes just four months after giving birth to her fifth child. Klawansky says balancing her music and being a mom is a constant balancing act.

“My older kids are in school so I try to work on music when I can while they’re at school. It’s like a constant juggle, but they’ve also given me inspiration. Like on Ruth Ave the one song is called Alex for my son I was working on it when I was pregnant with him. Another song is dedicated to my daughter,” she said.

“I can’t say it’s easy, obviously my children are an important part of my life but I also think that having my career and my focus on music gives me something special and something I feel proud of,” she says.

An Academy member

South African flautist Khanyisile Mthetwa was inducted as a member of the Recording Academy last year and she needed a recommendation to be considered. This was the case for Klawansky who received her recommendation from Professor Jeanne Zaidl Rudolph.

Zaidel-Rudolph is a renowned name in South African music. She was the first woman in South Africa to obtain a doctorate in composition.

Zaidel-Rudolph also arranged the composition of the South African national anthem and also wrote its final verse.

Zaidel-Rudolph lectured at Wits University and was the head of music at the Johannesburg Institution. She also lectured Klawansky’s husband, Matt.

“She’s been a mentor for us in our music making, like when we were working on Ruth Ave she heard the drafts and gave us some advice, so I approached her and she was really happy to write a recommendation,” averred Klawansky.

Klawansky received her other recommendation from music law expert Marc Friedman. “I’m very lucky I was able to fit the requirements.

“I also mentioned we did some shows online during Covid and I also mentioned that I had a sold-out show in 2022 at the Bioscope. When we did online shows during Covid we collaborated with other artists from other countries,” shared the muso.

