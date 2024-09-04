Ntate Stunna and Yanga Chief thrilled to lead ‘AfriKaraoke’

The docuseries will premiere on Heritage Day.

Ntate Stunna and Yanga Chief at the launch of Afrikaraoke campaign. Picture: Supplied

Renowned musicians Ntate Stunna and Yanga Chief have been announced as the leads for the AfriKaraoke campaign docuseries.

The series is set to premiere on SABC 1 this Heritage Day, on 24 September.

The docuseries will offer viewers a unique blend of karaoke and African cultural traditions, aimed at reconnecting urban youth with traditional songs that are at risk of being forgotten.

Launched by Castle Milk Stout, the AfriKaraoke campaign highlights the importance of learning and preserving traditional songs that define African identity.

Through this initiative, Ntate Stunna and Yanga Chief embark on a journey back to their roots, exploring the rich cultural heritage embedded in these songs.

Celebrating heritage through music and tradition

Speaking to The Citizen, Lesotho-born star Ntate Stunna expressed his excitement about the campaign.

“This partnership is about preserving culture and traditional music. Our goal is to introduce these timeless traditions to younger generations,” he said.

His segment of the docuseries was filmed in the Free State, where he engaged with local elders who have long preserved these cultural traditions.

“We captured the essence of tradition in a way that appeals to the youth. My goal is to make Sesotho fashionable through my genre, Tshepe, which fuses traditional Famo music with new-age beats,” he added.

Reflecting on his involvement, Yanga Chief emphasised the importance of the campaign for the future of South Africa’s youth.

“This partnership means a lot for the youth and for my fans who have followed my journey. It’s an opportunity to showcase my Xhosa heritage and inspire others to explore their own cultural roots. Shout out to Castle Milk Stout for providing the platform, and I cannot wait to see the docuseries,” he shared.

‘Yanga Chief and Ntate Stunna resonate with today’s young adults through their music’

Khwezi Vika, Marketing Manager at Castle Milk Stout, highlighted the significance of the campaign and the involvement of Ntate Stunna and Yanga Chief.

“AfriKaraoke is about more than just music; it’s about reconnecting with our roots and ensuring these traditional songs are not lost to time. We wanted to create a platform where young adults can engage with their heritage in a meaningful and enjoyable way.”

“We selected Yanga Chief and Ntate Stunna because they resonate with today’s young adults through their music and their reflections on culture,” Vika said.

As part of the campaign, Castle Milk Stout also announced a radio competition that invites listeners to finish the lyrics of traditional songs for a chance to win R5,000 in cash.

This competition, running alongside the docuseries, encourages South Africans to actively engage with their cultural heritage.

“We see a future where these traditional songs are sung not just in rural ceremonies but in urban settings too, ensuring they are preserved for generations to come,” Vika added.

