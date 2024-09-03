Mental health exam pack: Sadag to host free online support groups for matrics and teachers

Exam season can be an emotionally draining and overwhelming experience, affecting students' mental health.

The National Senior Certificate (NSC) preliminary examinations began on 19 August. These exams are meant to prepare pupils for their final matric examinations starting on 21 October 2024.

The South African Depression and Anxiety Group (Sadag), in an effort to assist matriculants during this exam season, has a packed lineup of online events to support mental health.

Sadag is hosting a “Matric Convos” session on study methods, featuring expert advice from Educational Psychologist Zandile Shabangu. The session will be shared on Sadag’s social media pages. It will provide valuable tips and techniques to help students navigate the exam season.

Beyond study tips: The emotional toll of matric exams

While study tips and techniques are essential for academic success, they only scratch the surface of the challenges matriculants face.

Recognising this, Sadag is offering a range of support initiatives to help students cope with the pressure.

“Navigating matric year can be an intense and challenging experience, full of highs and lows. To offer support during this crucial time, Sadag is hosting a free online Support Group just for matric class of 2024,” said the organisation.

The group will meet on Zoom on Wednesday, 04 September at 6 pm, offering a platform for students to discuss their challenges and find encouragement from peers.

The group is aimed at connecting students with their peers who share the same experiences, “and find encouragement from others in similar situations”.

Support for teachers’ mental health

Additionally, Sadag will not only offer mental health services to pupils. However, the organisation will also cater to teachers’ mental health, with a live expert Q&A session on Facebook focusing on teachers’ mental health with a focus on stress and burnout.

This session aims to provide teachers with essential tools and strategies to manage their mental well-being.

The session will feature Dr Daphney Mawila and will be recorded for those who cannot watch the live online event at the scheduled time.

Depression support group

Furthermore, Sadag is launching two new support groups – one for depression — targeting individuals between 18-35 years, and an International Women’s Mental Health Support Group — a digital space for women to share experiences and connect globally.

“[The support group] offers a supportive, empathetic space where you can share your experiences and connect with others who understand. If you or someone you know could benefit from this group, please reach out to Pinkie at 076 728 9949 for more details.”

Sadag emphasised the importance of sharing these events with those who may benefit.

Remember, mental health support is just a click away.

