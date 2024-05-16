Phupho L’Ka Biko excited to perform at 25th Standard Bank Joy of Jazz Festival

In 2022 iPhupho L’ka Biko won the Standard Bank Gold Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival. This is their first time on the Joy of Jazz line-up.

iPhupho L’ka Biko is et to make its debut on the Standard Bank Joy of Jazz stage later this year. Picture: Supplied

The Standard Bank Joy of Jazz (SBJOJ) announced the line-up for this year’s 25th edition.

Band iPhupho L’Ka Biko is pleased about being finally recognised by the long-running music festival.

“It is the perfect platform; it has an audience that truly appreciates jazz. I guess we can say it’s the first ‘purist’ jazz festival we’re performing on,” iPhupho L’ka Biko lead-man Nhlanhla Ngqaqu told The Citizen after the announcement.

This year’s SBJOJ will host over 50 musicians, from more than ten countries, taking place on 27 and 28 September 2024 at the Sandton Convention Centre, in Johannesburg.

“We have been blessed to consistently showcase the best in class jazz and lifestyle from South Africa and the world,” said the festival’s producer, Mantwa Chinoamadi.

In 2022 iPhupho L'ka Biko won the Standard Bank Gold Ovation Award at the National Arts Festival and it was puzzling when they weren't included in last year's SBJOJ list of performers.

Convincing the audience

“In the past we’ve been recognised by other festivals, the likes of the Tembisa Jazz festival which draws big numbers. But because our people come to those festivals expecting to hear what they hear on radio every day and because they’re not used to listening to jazz…you need to convince the audience in a way,” expressed Ngqaqu.

This year’s line-up includes the likes of Mi Casa and Vusi Nova and Mafikizolo, a similar move to the Cape Town International Jazz Festival took when they had the likes of Mac G in their line-up.

“Because our people don’t consume a lot of Jazz, festivals such as the Joy of Jazz and the Cape Town Jazz festival feel the need to have pop artists as crowd-pullers,” said Ngqaqu.

Eclectic line-up

As a music fan, the multi-instrumentalist is happy with the line-up.

“The Joy of Jazz has proven why they’re called world class. Artists were researched well – it strikes the balance for people who are purists and those who listen to what’s popular,” said Ngqaqu.

Artists will perform across five stages in two days. The festival will showcase jazz music accents from the African continent, Europe, East Asia, and the Americas.

Ngqaqu said he’s looking forward to seeing Portuguese-born musician Jéssica Pina and Malian singer Fatoumata Diawara.

“I’m excited for Bongeziwe [Mabandla] and Ihashi Elimhlophe,” shared Ngqaqu. He said there’s huge significance in having the seasoned and celebrated Maskandi artist on the line-up, because of the genre’s musicality.

“There’s that opening guitar riff you’ll hear on Maskandi songs. That’s improvisation and jazz is about improvisation.”

“Someone who’s not a South African will appreciate seeing Ihashi Elimhlophe on stage because they will get an understanding of our culture and our music.”

Social change agent

Ngqaqu was speaking to The Citizen from Vietnam. He is in the Asian country as part of the The Atlantic Fellows, through South African NPO Tekano.

Ngqaqu is part of the Tekano Leadership Development Fellowship Programme which is based on the belief that an inclusive, equitable, economically productive and healthy society comes from action that addresses the unequal distribution of resources and opportunities.

“We are basically social change agents; we were selected to come here…and we’re learning about the country’s history.”

