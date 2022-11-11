South Africa’s ‘The Tiger Man’ revealed as top YouTube earner in the country

Citizen Reporter

The evolution of technology and having access to the internet has changed the “normal” standard of living, from people’s occupation to their income.

Throughout the years, this has been seen as more content creators proliferate and monetise their content on social media platforms such as Instagram, TikTok and YouTube, dubbed the second-most visited website on the internet.

Since 2007, content creators have been able to earn revenue from the platform and this has inspired a generation of content creators to make a living from the platform.

SocialBlade’s database shows that content for kids is more dominant than other content channels, with five of the seven continents boasting a children’s creator as their highest all-time earner.

According to the findings, American kids’ channel CoComelon is the highest-earning YouTube channel of all time, with an estimated $282.8m amassed from its videos since its creation in 2006.

ALSO READ: REVEALED: The top-earning Instagram celebrity in South Africa

African YouTubers

Though digital divide is a barrier in some regions in Africa, data reveals that only 22% of Africa’s population has access to the internet; with Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa all having at least 300 channels with more than 100 000 subscribers.

South Africa’s very own YouTuber and former business owner Michael “zoo house” Jamison is listed amongst the “all-time highest-earning” YouTubers in South Africa, with $1 060 974 estimated lifetime earnings. Michael ‘The Tiger Man’ has over one million subscribers on his channel, with over 110 animals.

Watch: Michael Jamison’s YouTube channel

CashNetUSA’s research shows that Egypt’s Creative Crafts in Five Minutes is Africa’s highest-earning channel, with $8.7m of revenue made since its launch in 2017.

The handy how-to guides have been viewed more than four billion times. Algerian cooking YouTuber Oum Walid ($4.9m) and Nigerian comedian Mark Angel ($4.2m) are also among Africa’s most profitable channels.

NOW READ: Marvel superhero Chris Evans named People’s sexiest man alive for 2022

*Comipled by Lethabo Malatsi