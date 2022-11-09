Marvel superhero Chris Evans named People’s sexiest man alive for 2022

Lethabo Malatsi

American actor Christopher Robert Evans adds “sexiest man alive” to his ample titles.

The Marvel actor who portrays the character of Captain America was named the sexiest man alive by publication, People, in their new issue, expected to hit newsstands on Friday.

The on-screen superhero succeeds his Marvel Endgame co-star Paul Rudd, who held the title last year.

Taking to his Instagram account, the movie star said, “It’s damn near impossible to follow in Paul Rudd’s footsteps in any capacity, but I’ll do my best”.

Speaking to the publication, he cited his friends might tease him about his latest accomplishment but his mother will at least have something to brag about.

“My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do, but this is something she can really brag about,” Chris said.

Chris’s future plans

Speaking on his career, the 41-year-old actor added that he is trying to prioritise a healthy work-life balance and spending as much time as possible at home and with his family in Boston, in the US.

Following his successful 22-years into his career, Evans cited he’s ready to slow down a bit hence choosing movie roles based on the location is vital to him because he is “too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months”.

“The most enjoyable aspect of my career right now is feeling secure enough to take my foot off the gas [and] I feel like I have a bit more freedom to take time away from the industry and still find projects that will satisfy my creative appetite when I return,” Chris said.

Marriage and kids

Chris further spoke on his future plans, including marriage and children. He cited that’s something in the books for him, however, he would prefer to keep it private.

“That’s absolutely something I want [but] some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends,” he told People.

