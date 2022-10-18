REVEALED: The top-earning Instagram celebrity in South Africa

Citizen Reporter

Instagram went from being a platform used to share photos and video with like-minded users to it being the biggest platform for public figures and influencers to secure the bag (to make money).

Public figures worldwide make over millions (in dollar), with average influencers making at least $2 970 per month, according to Hootsuite.

The total Instagram earnings from influencer to influencer depends not only on their follower count but on how often they’re prepared to sell their name and the power of that name in their particular market, NetCredit reported.

Highest earning celebrities

Evidently, Cristiano Ronaldo is currently the highest paid public figure globally, with South African public figures, such as AB de Villiers, slowly climbing the ladder.

Abraham Benjamin de Villiers is a former South African international cricketer, who is currently the highest earning South African celebrity with $1.42 million annually (roughly R26 million).

De Villiers has over 19 million followers on Instagram, with over hundred thousand likes on each post.

According to NetCredit, celebrities with millions of social media followers are paid thousands of dollars to promote products on their social media feed; and those with over a million followers get paid an average $15 356 per month, while top celebrities make more with one or two posts than most Americans will earn in a lifetime.

Africa’s top Instagram paid celebrities.

Stats by NetCredit reveal that De Villiers is the fourth highest paid public figure on Instagram in Africa. He ranks after Egyptian singer Amr Diab, Tanzanian singer and model Hamisa Mobetto and Fall hitmaker, Davido.

IOL news reported that South African media personalities Boity Thulo and Minnie Dlamini placed second and third respectively with $777 852 (roughly R14 million) and $567 624 (roughly R10 340 270,18), following De Villiers.

