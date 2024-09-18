VIDEO: Apple Music celebrates SA musical icons with curated Amaqhawe playlists for Heritage Month

The campaign, named after the isiZulu word for "heroes," acknowledges the significant impact these artists have had in shaping the local music landscape.

Apple Music has launched the Amaqhawe campaign for Heritage Month, featuring six exclusive guest-curated playlists by some of the country’s most iconic artists.

These playlists celebrate the rich diversity of South African music, spanning multiple genres and decades.

September is Heritage Month in South Africa and the country observes Heritage Day on 24 September annually.

The initiative includes playlists curated by Afro-pop icon Ringo Madlingozi, legendary jazz singer Letta Mbulu, Mi Casa’s J’Something, Afrikaans rock star Karen Zoid, hip-hop pioneer Slikour, and alternative rock legend Francois Van Coke.

The campaign also features the flagship Amaqhawe playlist, showcasing some of South Africa’s most celebrated songs from icons such as Brenda Fassie, Miriam Makeba, and Mandoza, to TKZee, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, and Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse.

Artists reflect on their music selections

Speaking at the announcement at DNA Brand Architects in Fourways on Tuesday, Ringo Madlingozi said he hopes people enjoy his selections.

“These are some of the songs that speak to the rhythm of my heart, and my wish is that while listening to these eclectic sounds, you feel the power of the music and how it unifies us,” he said.

Jazz veteran Judith Sephuma said her playlist reflects the powerful female voices that have inspired her throughout her journey.

She added: “The greatest thing in my career is that our country really loves and supports us. My career has been such a blessing since A Cry, A Smile, and A Dance was released, and I was lucky enough to have more than one song played on the radio.”

Slikour, a founding member of Skwatta Kamp, said the songs he selected reflect sounds born from the realities and aspirations of the times, the disposable resources, and dreams.

J’Something added: “Heritage is rooted in stories and beliefs passed down through generations. Music plays a pivotal role in shaping culture. These are some of my favourite South African creatives at the moment.”

