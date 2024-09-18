Singer Jordan Rakei asks for SA fans’ assistance as he returns to Mzansi for two shows [VIDEO]

Rakei’s The Loop SA Tour was announced on Thursday. He'll play two live concerts in Cape Town and Joburg this November.

New Zealand-born singer-songwriter Jordan Rakei is so determined to give his fans what they want, that he immediately asked his South African fans for assistance with his set list, soon after his return to Mzansi was announced.

Gonna need some help with the setlist… https://t.co/u76WQyzcrZ — Jordan Rakei (@jordanrakei) September 18, 2024

On Thursday morning, events Company BreakOut Events announced Rakei’s The Loop SA Tour, which will see him play two live concerts in Cape Town and Joburg, this November.

Nomayini. If you must:

Alright

Talk to me

Theta State

Tawo

Sorceress

Nerve ×2

Signs

Borderline

Wildlife

Mind's Eye

Imagination

Family https://t.co/Umz66EAJ5B September 18, 2024

The fans from the two cities were quick with their suggestions; the mentions included songs from his classic 2016 album like Tawo to Eye to Eye from Wallflower to Mind’s Eye from his 2020 album Origin.

The only set list that makes sense:



Alright

Eye to Eye

Lucid

Wallflower

Midnight Mischief

Tawo

Oasis

Wildfire

Unguarded

Clouds

Flowers

Freedom

Learning

Imagination (Bonus) https://t.co/EvHdjrxB6Z — Saccharine Radio (@ayandamzaca) September 18, 2024

ALSO READ: Janet Jackson withdraws from Delicious Festival, replacement sought

South African return

The Australia-raised Rakei’s sound can be described as a blend of soul, jazz, and R&B. In 2018, together with Erykah Badu, he was the headliner of the Dstv Delicious Festival that year.

The first show of his tour in November will be in the Western Cape’s Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens on the 29th of that month and the Joburg show, set for Marks Park in Emmarentia will take place the following day.

Rakei has worked with some of the biggest names in the music industry, all while carving out his own distinct niche.

His fifth studio album, The Loop, released earlier this year, has further cemented his status as a trailblazer in the alternative global music scene.

ALSO READ: Tyla calls out international awards after winning Afrobeats gong at MTV VMAs [VIDEO]

The Loop

The 32-year-old singer and producer released his 13-track studio album in May this year and it is an exploration of self and sound, showcasing Rakei’s evolution as an artist.

From the lush, orchestral arrangements to the deep, groovy beats that underpin his signature style, the album is a testament to his ability to push the boundaries of contemporary music.

“When I was younger, I wanted to be Jordan, this really abstract beatmaker,” he explained in an interview after the release of the album.

“I had a vision of me where I wanted to be. And I was always judging myself, being like ‘is this too pop-y, is this too cheesy’… but with this record, I had no judgement, because I went into it being like, whatever I write is what is inside me.”

Songs such as Freedom, which has already garnered praise from the likes of BBC Radio 1’s Clara Amfo, and Trust, with its rich, soulful vibe, are set to resonate deeply with South African audiences.

NOW READ: PJ Morton brings church to Sandton after cancellation of Durban show [VIDEO]