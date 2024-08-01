SA female artists to grace Apple Music’s Alpha playlist this Women’s Month

These phenomenal artists are joining the likes of Beyoncé, who was the first woman to grace Apple Music’s Alpha playlist on this year’s International Women’s Day.

Apple Music is celebrating Women’s Month with the return of its Alpha Women campaign, spotlighting the incredible talent and power of women in the music industry.

The Alpha playlist features female artists who are making history and changing the game in their music genres.

South Africa commemorates Women’s Month in August and Women’s Day on 09 August annually.

Featured on this Women’s Month lineup are Elaine, Uncle Waffles, Nomfundo Moh, and upcoming artist, Nanette.

Apple Music Alpha women

Speaking at the announcement at DNA Brand Architects in Fourways this week, Elaine said she was grateful to be part of the campaign.

“I don’t take it for granted; getting support in the music industry is really tough. And getting it to this level on such a huge platform opens up so many more doors.

“You have no idea, for an artist, being on a playlist or being part of the campaign is literally the gateway to your fans, to a business, to a community, to an entire world that you know nothing about,” she said.

The Risky hitmaker added that being part of the campaign aligns with her purpose.

She added: “It’s amazing because I sing and I write for so many women. Women who are still finding themselves, women who are trying to figure things out, and women who really are still trying to figure out what it means to be yourself.

“It took me a long time to really understand what it means to be yourself. And I think having this platform to be myself is bliss and it’s an honour to feel like I’m the soundboard.

“And having this platform here in South Africa as well is just an extra cherry on top. Because I feel like as much as we are the face of global music, we’re still at such an important breaking point. I’m so proud to be one of the voices on the screen.”

‘Being a female artist is mighty’

Nomfundo Moh and Nanette, who were also in attendance, expressed their gratitude for being part of the campaign.

“Being an artist is beautiful, but being a female artist is mighty! Not everyone has the ability to break chains that are meant to limit their creativity; only a superhuman can conquer such. It is an honour to be featured on Apple Music’s Alpha campaign. We’re about to break more chains through our music,” Nomfundo said.

Nanette said she was also honoured to be part of a campaign that celebrates phenomenal women.

“Growing up in a household of predominantly girls, I was always confident in the strength and tenacity of a woman. My first example of immense strength was my grandmother.

“She and my mother taught me to take pride in everything it means to be a woman, from vulnerability to adaptability. Women are a force to be reckoned with, and I’m glad I get to express my womanhood in its purest form using music,” Nanette shared.

Nomfundo Moh, Elaine, and Nanette at the Alpha Women’s Month Campaign announcement. Picture: Supplied.

