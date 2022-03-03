Comic Con Africa returns: Here is how to get tickets

Citizen Reporter

Comic Con fans are pleased that the popular ‘geek’ event is back in full swing around the world, including the brand’s Africa event.

Comic Con is the largest multi-genre pop-culture and gaming festival in the world. It was announced on Wednesday that Comic Con Africa is back after a two-year break due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The pop culture gaming festival has added a new element this year, StreetCon – a collaboration showcasing urban culture, the latest popular streetwear and accessories.

Comic Con and pop culture are intertwined, it is associated with massive fan base from comics and movies.

From the Marvel Universe to Star Wars, Star Trek, Harry Potter and multiple video games, fans are expected to come out in their best cosplay and favourite superhero-inspired outfits.

Comic Con Africa dates and tickets:

The event will take place from 22 to 25 September at the Johannesburg Expo Centre at Nasrec.

Tickets will be sold in phases in line with Covid-19 protocols, to control the capacity of people. Ticket prices start from R180 standard for one day and R580 to get a four-day pass.

The event organisers explained they have taken the last two years to prepare themselves to showcase a bigger and safer Comic Con Africa.

The venue’s show floor will host international celebrities who have not been named as yet. The space will also accommodate Cosplay Competitions, tabletop games and pop culture merchandise.

StreetCon

Carla Massmann, Comic Con Africa’s show director, said they are excited with the street edition and confirmed Comic Con Africa will take place in September.

“Pop-culture has always been relevant in urban culture, and I’m so excited to see these two worlds collide. StreetCon will be a space where creators and curators will meet up to celebrate urban culture and where streetwear and pop culture enthusiasts can gather to shop new drops, exchange artistic expression, as well as shop for the latest in merch, accessories and art,” she said in a statement.

StreetCon will also give a platform to street brands, live graffiti, sketch battles, street art alley, food trucks and a tattoo alley.

For more information and tickets for the festival, click here.