Moonchild Sanelly announces ‘Full Moon’ homecoming show

The singer was recently on an international tour in support of her album 'Full Moon'

Moonchild Sanelly will bring her Full Moon live show to Johannesburg for the first time later this year.

The show, titled FULL MOON – Return to Jozi, follows her international tour in support of her latest album, Full Moon.

In a statement, Sanelly said the performance reflects years of personal experience and growth in the music industry.

“In my writing, I pay homage to the many years that I struggled, because that shaped me. I have toured the world with Full Moon, and bringing this show home to Johannesburg is everything to me,” she said.

Sanelly recently opened for Doja Cat during the Global Citizen Move Afrika: Pretoria concert at SunBet Arena, Time Square, on 20 March 2026.

She said the reception to her performance influenced the decision to stage a full live show in Johannesburg.

“To share my alternative sound with my original Jozi crowd means the absolute world… In fact, it means the Moon!” she added.

Sanelly first developed her sound in Durban and Johannesburg, where she described her style as “future-ghetto-funk”. Early releases included I Walk Ye Para, Midnight Starring and Makhe, alongside her debut album Rabulapha!.

She has expanded her international profile through collaborations with artists including Beyoncé, Gorillaz, Wizkid and Diplo, as well as work connected to the Africa Express project led by Damon Albarn.

She is signed to UK label Transgressive Records and has released three albums, Nüdes, Phases and Full Moon. The latest has received international recognition, with Full Moon named among year-end selections by publications including Variety and GQ.

Sanelly has performed at international festivals including SXSW, Primavera, Boardmasters, Afropunk, Meltdown, Wilderness and the Glastonbury Festival.

She has previously spoken about the challenges that shaped her outlook and career.

“I fought everything for me to exist as myself and to win as myself,” she said.

She linked her drive to the loss of her mother during her teenage years. “I was constantly reminded about my magic and my power… that nothing is impossible. Then I had to survive without her.”

‘FULL MOON – Return to Jozi’ will take place in Johannesburg, with ticket details expected to be announced.