Baftas 2025: Shocking wins, dazzling fashion and a magical night of surprise

US actress Mikey Madison poses with the award for Best leading actress for “Anora” during the British Academy Film Awards (Bafta) ceremony at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, in London, on Sunday. Picture: AFP / Justin Tallis

The 78th British Academy Film Awards (Baftas) brought glamour, surprises and fierce competition to London’s Royal Festival Hall.

Conclave and The Brutalist battled it out for top honours, but shock wins, emotional speeches and jaw-dropping fashion had everyone talking.

Hosted by the charming David Tennant, the night delivered unexpected victories, fierce competition and a few surprises. Tennant charmed the crowd with his quick wit and perfectly timed jabs, setting the tone for an unforgettable evening.

‘Conclave’ and ‘The Brutalist’ go head-to-head

The Vatican thriller Conclave stole the spotlight, bagging four awards, including Best Film and Outstanding British Film. But The Brutalist wasn’t far behind, matching the tally with wins for Best Director (Brady Corbet) and Best Leading Actor (Adrien Brody).

Mikey Madison stuns as Baftas’ best actress

All eyes were on Demi Moore, who was widely expected to win for her powerhouse performance in The Substance, but it was Mikey Madison who walked away with Best Leading Actress for Anora.

Known for her intense on-screen presence, Madison delivered a gripping portrayal of a Brooklyn sex worker caught in a whirlwind of danger and deception. Her win marked a major career milestone, proving she’s a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.

Fighting back tears, Madison dedicated the award to independent filmmakers and rising actors, saying: “This is for every young artist fighting to have their voice heard.”

The emotional speech earned her a standing ovation, solidifying her as one of the night’s biggest breakout stars.

Red carpet royalty: Demi Moore steals fashion spotlight

The red carpet at the Baftas didn’t disappoint, serving up a mix of classic elegance and daring high-fashion statements.

Ariana Grande stunned in a custom black-and-blush Giambattista Valli gown, completed with a flowing cape that added serious drama to her entrance. Selena Gomez turned heads in a figure-hugging, sequined Valentino dress, again proving why she’s a style icon.

Meanwhile, Gwendoline Christie brought avant-garde elegance in a sculptural Iris van Herpen creation, cementing her status as a red-carpet risk-taker.

Ariana Grande stunned in a custom black-and-blush Giambattista Valli gown. Picture: Getty Images / Jeff Spicer

Selena Gomez turned heads in a figure-hugging, sequined Valentino dress. Picture: Getty Images / Jeff Spicer

Gwendoline Christie in a sculptural Iris van Herpen creation. Picture: Getty Images / Pascal Le Segretain

Despite missing out on Best Actress, Demi Moore stole the fashion spotlight in a sleek Atelier Versace gown that oozed Old Hollywood glamour.

Demi Moore attends the British Academy Film Awards (Baftas) at the Royal Festival Hall in London on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images: Pascal Le Segretain

On the men’s side, Andrew Scott kept it effortlessly cool in a velvet emerald green Gucci suit, making a strong case for bold menswear choices. Barry Keoghan, known for pushing the fashion envelope, arrived in a striking Louis Vuitton ensemble that combined classic tailoring with a modern twist.

Social media was abuzz with praise for the best-dressed stars, with fashion critics calling this year’s BAFTAs “one of the most stylish in recent history.”

Warwick Davis honoured with Bafta fellowship

The legendary actor Warwick Davis received the night’s most prestigious award, celebrating his decades-long contribution to cinema.

With a career spanning over four decades, Davis has become one of the most beloved figures in the industry. From his breakout role in Willow to his unforgettable performances in Harry Potter, Star Wars, and The Chronicles of Narnia, Davis has brought to life some of the most iconic characters in film history.

Warwick Davis poses with his Fellowship Award at the British Academy Film Awards (Baftas) on Sunday. Picture: Getty Images / Kate Green

In his heartfelt acceptance speech, Davis thanked his family, colleagues and fans for their support over the years.

“As a child, I never imagined I would be standing here today. Acting gave me a purpose, a voice, and the ability to inspire others. If I can leave behind one message, it’s that dreams – no matter how big or small – are worth chasing.”

The moment was even more special when his Willow co-star Joanne Whalley and Harry Potter castmate Daniel Radcliffe presented the award. Radcliffe praised his friend’s dedication, humour and unwavering passion for storytelling.

The standing ovation that followed was a testament to Davis’ enduring impact on the industry. His Bafta Fellowship win was not just a personal triumph but a celebration of resilience, talent, and the power of cinema to bring people together.

Kieran Culkin and Zoe Saldaña shine in supporting roles

Kieran Culkin took home Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain, while Zoe Saldaña won the Bafta for Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Pérez, solidifying their star power in Hollywood.

Take That’s surprise performance brings the house down

The iconic British band delivered a high-energy performance of Greatest Day, keeping the crowd on their feet and proving they still have it.

The 2025 Baftas delivered everything – style, surprises, and unforgettable moments. With Conclave and The Brutalist leading the charge, this year’s winners have set the bar high for awards season.

