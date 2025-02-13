Watch these Netflix docs to boost your brainpower

These documentaries make learning effortless. So, grab your popcorn and watch our top five to boost your brain while bingeing.

Watching TV doesn’t have to mean just vegging out. These documentaries do way more than entertain – they will teach you things you never knew you needed to know. Whether exploring untold stories or diving into the world’s biggest mysteries, these docs make learning effortless. So, grab your popcorn and watch these five to boost your brain while bingeing.

Downfall: The Case Against Boeing

In 2018, tragedy struck when Lion Air Flight 610 crashed into the Java Sea, killing all 189 people on board. Less than five months later, another disaster followed. Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 went down, claiming 157 lives. Both planes were Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. Was this a horrific coincidence, or was something much deeper at play?

That’s the question director Rory Kennedy explores in Downfall: The Case Against Boeing. The documentary takes a hard look at Boeing’s cost-cutting decisions leading up to the crashes and the devastating consequences that followed.

Vox’s Alissa Wilkinson calls it “an exceptionally strong exposé, one with a clear thesis, a powerful, direct argument to make, and implications that extend far beyond just Boeing.”

If you’re curious about what really happened – and what it means for the aviation industry – this is a must-watch.

Watch the trailer here:

My Octopus Teacher

If you’re looking for a heartwarming and visually stunning documentary, My Octopus Teacher is a must-watch. It tells the incredible true story of Craig Foster, a filmmaker and diver from Cape Town who forms an unlikely bond with a wild, common octopus.

As Craig follows the octopus through the underwater world, he’s mesmerised by her intelligence, resilience, and survival instincts. Along the way, he gains a deeper appreciation for nature and his connection to it.

Critics have described the film as “beautiful, moving, and reflective”. It has an impressive 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and even won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature in 2021.

Watch the trailer here:

Crip Camp

This isn’t just another documentary – it’s a powerful and deeply moving story about friendship, resilience, and the fight for equality. Crip Camp takes us back to the 1970s, to a summer camp in upstate New York where disabled teenagers found a rare sense of freedom and belonging. For many, it was the first time they felt truly seen and included.

But the story doesn’t end there. The film follows these campers as they grow up and become activists, leading the fight for disability rights and accessibility laws that changed the world.

The Guardian called it “as involving as it is necessary, a rare ray of sunshine on yet another cloudy day”, while a viewer on Rotten Tomatoes described it as “powerful to watch” and “humbling to see the struggle these people faced to create a better future”.

Blending personal stories with a vital political message, Crip Camp is an unforgettable watch for anyone who wants to understand the ongoing fight for disability rights today.

Watch the trailer here:

The Social Dilemma

Can’t seem to put your phone down? You’re not alone. The Social Dilemma explores how social media companies use manipulation tactics and psychological tricks to keep us endlessly scrolling.

From powerful algorithms to artificial intelligence, the documentary exposes how these platforms shape our thoughts, behaviours, and even our beliefs – often without us realising it.

Critic Gem Seddon called it “a captivating, chilling watch on how everything from algorithms to AI are secretly controlling and manipulating our lives”.

If you’ve ever wondered why social media feels so addictive, this eye-opening film is worth a watch.

Watch the trailer here:

Four Daughters

Four Daughters is a deeply moving and powerful film that blends personal tragedy with the weight of history. It tells the story of Olfa, a Tunisian mother whose world shatters when two of her daughters are radicalised and leave home to fight in Libya.

More than just a family drama, the film explores themes of religious extremism, institutional misogyny, and the painful reality that no matter how much we love someone, we can’t always control their choices.

Critic Stephanie Zacharek described it as “a story about a family torn apart by religious extremism and institutional misogyny. It’s also about our inability to control the lives of those around us, even if it means losing them forever”.

Four Daughters is a raw, heartbreaking, and thought-provoking film that lingers long after the credits roll.

Watch the trailer here:

