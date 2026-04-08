World

Home » News » World

BAFTA racial slur was breach of BBC editorial standards – internal probe

Picture of Agence France Presse

By Agence France Presse

3 minute read

8 April 2026

04:08 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

An internal report found staff uncertainty and slow decision-making worsened the impact of the broadcast error.

BAFTA racial slur was breach of BBC editorial standards - internal probe

Actors Delroy Lindo and Michael B. Jordan presenting an award at the BAFTAs 2026. Picture: X/BAFTA

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

The BBC breached its own editorial standards by broadcasting a racial slur during the BAFTA awards ceremony, an internal probe found Wednesday.

The finding follows a “fast-tracked” investigation ordered by former Director-General Tim Davie into the “serious mistake” that saw the racist slur aired during the event in late February.

Involuntary tic sparks controversy

Tourette’s sufferer John Davidson, who inspired one of the winning films, later said he was “deeply mortified” after shouting the N-word at the London film and television awards ceremony, which he said was caused by an “involuntary tic”.

According to the investigation report, there was a “lack of clarity” among staff handling the broadcast, which was aired slightly later than the start of the ceremony, about whether the N-word was audible on the recording.

“This resulted in there being a delay before a decision was taken to remove the recording from iPlayer,” it said, adding this did not happen until around 9:30am the following day.

“This delay was a serious mistake, because there could be no certainty that the word would be inaudible to all viewers,” it added.

Incident adds to mounting controversies

The incident was the latest in a string of controversies to hit the BBC.

In June 2025 during the BBC’s Glastonbury festival coverage, staff failed to pull a livestream of a performance by Bob Vylan after the punk-rap duo’s frontman led the crowds in an anti-Israel chant.

The BBC later apologised and said it would no longer live-broadcast musical performances it deemed to be “high risk”.

Incident adds to mounting controversies

In another damaging episode, Davie left the BBC last week after resigning in November over the editing of a documentary about US President Donald Trump.

RELATED ARTICLES

The president has filed a $10 billion defamation lawsuit against the BBC over the edit for its flagship current affairs programme “Panorama”.

Trump alleges the editing of his January 6, 2021 speech made it appear that he had explicitly urged supporters to attack the Capitol, where lawmakers were certifying Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

British Academy Film Awards (Baftas) British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) United Kingdom (UK)

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Tourists behaving badly: Officials warn going wild at Kruger Park could cost you thousands
Courts Eight Nigerian men bust in SA face extradition to United States in R279 million fraud case
News US ambassador Bozell sidesteps ‘white genocide’ question, says ‘Kill the Boer is wrong’
Crime ‘Ticking time bomb’: ANC blamed for illegal immigrants crisis in SA
News 1 in 4 land claims ‘hijacked’ as KZN farmer fights eviction

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News