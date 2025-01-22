Ballet dancer Angela Revie hungry for more after receiving honorary title of Prima Ballerina

Revie said the honorary title of Prima Ballerina is not an endpoint but 'the beginning of a new chapter'.

Ballet dancer Angela Revie says she’s hungry for more after receiving the honorary title of Prima Ballerina. Picture: Supplied

There’s an incessant hunger for achievement that all successful people have.

This desire to be great is attributed to high personal standards, the pressure to maintain success and even imposter syndrome.

Renowned South African ballet dancer Angela Revie has the same ambition as other people who’ve found success.

On Sunday, Director of Mzansi Ballet, Dirk Badenhorst, conferred upon Revie the honorary position of Prima Ballerina, in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the art of ballet, her exemplary career, and the significant prestige she continues to bring to South African ballet.

“I am still in shock over it all. Becoming prima was really unexpected but the most beautiful surprise,” Revie told The Citizen.

Revie joins the ranks of South African ballet greats such as Phyllis Spira, Dawn Weller and Burnise Silvius, whose extraordinary contributions have shaped the nation’s ballet history.

“Having this title has definitely inspired me to do more, to be better, to continue to share my passion and knowledge and to continue to create.”

“This is my world, and this amazing achievement feels like I’ve been injected with energy and excitement,” says the 35-year-old Revie.

She said it will drive her to new heights in dance and theatre.

“This is not an endpoint; this is the beginning of a new chapter.”

Badenhorst says Revie is deserving of the award because of her contribution to the country’s ballet landscape.

“Her contribution to ballet in South Africa is so immense that this award, or this title, is the best way to capture her immense impact on ballet,” Badenhorst said.

According to Badenhorst the honorary title means Revie has reached a pinnacle in their artistry. “Their technique, their musicality, the way they’re role models and an inspiration for young South Africans-on stage and off the stage.”

Carolyn Steyn awarded Revie a cash donation of R67,000, further underscoring the admiration and support she has garnered from the South African community.

ALSO READ: Mzansi Ballet: Telling Cinderella’s story with an ABBA twist at Montecasino [VIDEO]

Illustrious career

Revie has performed an array of iconic principal roles, including Odette/Odile in Swan Lake, Princess Aurora in Sleeping Beauty, and titles in other renowned ballets such as Le Corsaire, Giselle, Don Quixote, Coppélia, La Bayadère, and The Nutcracker.

Asking Revie about her favourite production she’s been a part of is like asking a mother who her favourite child is.

“There have been so many beautiful moments and memories, it’s difficult to choose just a few,” she says.

Revie says Don Quixote was one of her favourites. “Being coached by our Cuban Ballet team was an incredible experience. They pushed me beyond my limits and I loved every moment of it.”

She also enjoyed portraying the role of Giselle. “Immersing myself in the character and being able to go insane on stage, die and come back to haunt the love of my life was so fulfilling.

“Being a dancer means having to sacrifice a lot and dedicate your whole life to it, but I must say that the whole journey makes it worthwhile. The bonds, friendships and family I have created in the company.”

“Being named prima ballerina is the cherry on top. This is a calling rather than a sacrifice.”

ALSO READ: Actor Hungani Ndlovu on merging dance and acting in theatre play about social media [VIDEO]

Passion for next generation

Outside of her gripping work on stage, Revie has also made contributions off it as a teacher and choreographer.

Revie has taught at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls, and served as Principal of the Joburg Ballet Cuban School.

She said South Africa doesn’t have many establishments for young girls that are serious about dance to really dedicate themselves to.

“I think that the early stages of ballet training are crucial to lay the foundations for a successful career in dance,” she said.

She says it’s a pity that many people view ballet as just a hobby.

“It’s so unfortunate to see girls that have all the talent and drive to become a ballerina but nowhere to go in their city that can offer a full education in dance.”

“This is what we are trying to achieve at Mzansi ballet, starting with the kids at a young age in our vocational school that offers intense ballet and contemporary training, then our Mzansi ballet junior company that bridges the gap between student and professional introducing them to the stage, how to put a ballet on, the ins and outs of theatre and what it takes to be a performer.”

NOW READ: ‘The loss is immeasurable, we cannot replace Dada but her body of work is a legacy’ – Gregory Maqoma