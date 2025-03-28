Multimedia

PICTURES: Moving Into Dance performs Carmina Burana

Michel Bega

By Michel Bega

Multimedia Editor

3 minute read

28 Mar 2025

04:00 pm

Dance company Moving Into Dance delivers moving performance of Carmina Burana at the University of Johannesburg Theatre in Auckland Park.

carmina burana

Dance company Moving Into Dance perform Carmina Burana, 28 March 2025, at the University of Johannesburg Theatre in Auckland Park. The dance idea and concept was created by Marie Brolin-Tani with choreography by Melody Putu. Carmina Burana has two performances on 27 and 28 March. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The dance idea and concept was created by Marie Brolin-Tani with choreography by Melody Putu.

carmina burana
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
carmina burana
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
carmina burana
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
carmina burana
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
carmina burana
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
carmina burana
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
carmina burana
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
carmina burana
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
carmina burana
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
carmina burana
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
carmina burana
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
carmina burana
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen
carmina burana
Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

