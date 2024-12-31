‘The loss is immeasurable, we cannot replace Dada but her body of work is a legacy’- Gregory Maqoma

Gregory Maqoma has reflected on the life of Dada Masilo following her passing.

Choreographers: Gregory Maqoma (right) has reflected on the life of Dada Masilo (left) following her passing. Pictures: David April (Supplied) and gregmaqoma/ Instagram

Renowned choreographer Gregory Maqoma has described the late dancer and fellow choreographer Dada Masilo as fearless in how practising her art on and off the stage.

“Dada Masilo was fearless in her choreographic vision, but on stage, she transformed into a beast—powerful, raw, and unrelenting in her expression,” Maqoma told The Citizen.

Masilo’s family confirmed her passing on Sunday evening after a short illness; she was 39 years old.

Describing how he felt when he first heard the news of Masilo’s passing, Maqoma said he was in shock.

“I felt disbelief, a flood of emotions that felt overwhelming and disorienting and the question looms: why at such a time when she was rising backed by awards so befitting to the work she has done?”

Despite being just below the age of 40, Masilo’s career spanned more than two decades where she created works that will live beyond her.

“She worked with dancers, creating a safe space for them, creating employment and touring the world. She was aware of injustices and spoke, danced for the rights of others,” averred Maqoma.

‘The loss is immeasurable’

Maqoma is the founder and Executive Director of the renowned dance institution Vuyani Dance Theatre (VDT) which celebrated its 25th anniversary this year.

The veteran choreographer said his relationship with Masilo was based on mutual respect where the latter was able to confide in him about issues in the industry as she knew that she had a brother to talk to in him.

“Our last conversation was when she asked me if I’m really retiring as a dancer and I said to her ‘Well you are here, Dada, to fill the space 10 times more’.”

“The loss is immeasurable, we cannot replace Dada but her body of work is a legacy that stays with us.

It’s a loss to the continent, to the grand stages of the world where her body of work was a disruptor, challenging the norms and winning in her masterful re-imagination of classical ballet.”

Honoured at home

As recent as early December, Masilo was bestowed with a star on the Soweto Theatre wall alongside other respected South African artists.

“I’m happy the City of Joburg honoured her with a star while she was on this earth with us, and that we will see that star and remember her,” said Maqoma.

“But more importantly to find ways for her body of work to leave on for generations to come because it has challenged us and forced even the stubborn ones to at least process their actions. I will miss her greatly.”

Reflecting on her Soweto Theatre recognition Masilo said: “It was the award ceremony at Soweto theatre and it was also World AIDS Day and I found myself remembering my Aunt who died of AIDS.

“I normally rehearse everything including speeches, but yesterday I got given a microphone and I thought yes, my Aunt is here!”

Masilo first came to the attention of the dance industry as an 11-year-old in 1996, when she was invited to dance for Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands.

She was educated at the National School of the Arts in Braamfontein, matriculating in 2002.

In 2003 she went on to train at Jazzart Dance Theatre under the tutelage of Alfred Hinkel in preparation for her training in performance at P.A.R.T.S. (Performing Arts Research and Training Studios) in Brussels, Belgium.

In 2006 she was celebrated as the Most Promising Female Dance in a Contemporary Style by the Gauteng Arts and Culture MEC Award judges, and at the age of 22, Masilo received the prestigious Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Dance.

In 2016 her Swan Lake piece was nominated for a Bessie Award in New York; a year later, her Giselle won Best Performance by the Italian Danza&Danza Award, and in 2018 she won the Netherlands’ Prince Claus Next Generation Award 2018.

