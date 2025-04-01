Breakdancer Courtnaé Paul on defending her BC One title despite stiff competition

In a repeat of the 2024 final, Paul went head-to-head with Keisha, the 2023 champion.

B-girl Courtnaé Paul in the moment at the Red Bull BC One Cypher South Africa. Picture: redbullbcone/Instagram

South African breakdancer Courtnaé Paul successfully defended her title at the Red Bull BC One South Africa dance competition this past weekend in what was probably the most competitive event in its 18-year history in Mzansi.

“This year’s competition was significantly more intense, driven by two key factors. Firstly, the top eight line-up posed a greater challenge than the usual top four,” Paul told The Citizen.

In a repeat of the 2024 B-girl final, Paul went head-to-head with B-girl Keisha, the 2023 champion known for her musicality and footwork finesse.

“Keisha is a tough competitor, and every time we battle, it brings out the best in both of us. Getting this win made all the training worth it,” said Paul.

This was Paul’s second national title on the trot and third in total after also winning in 2021.

Going into this year’s edition of the competition, Paul said she set goals to defend her title but was also aware that anything could happen on the night.

“So my approach was simple, I prepared with the intention to win, and also know that giving my best irrespective of the outcome will be enough.”

B-boy Toufeeq Baatjies won his third consecutive national title by defeating B-boy Jandre.

Growth of B-girls

This year’s edition saw the expansion of the B-girl category to a top-eight format, which showcased the depth of female talent across the nation.

“I love it!” Paul exclaimed about the depth within the B-girls, despite still being relatively far off what you would find in other countries.

“However, we are slowly but surely becoming part of the global conversation,” she said.

The experienced dancer noted that to compete internationally, breakdancers often need to be prepared for a challenging format, which typically begins with preliminaries, followed by brackets that usually start with a top 64, rather than a top eight.

“The sooner we push ourselves to compete at this level, the faster we’ll elevate our skills and raise the bar for breakers in our community.”

She said that the rise of breakdancing competitions, such as Breaking For Gold and the international competition Undisputed Masters, in South Africa has contributed to the growth.

This year’s BC One tournament marked a milestone of 18 years of Red Bull BC One in South Africa.

“It’s really incredible, Red Bull has been investing in the culture for longer than some of their competitors have been alive,” joked the dancer.

“By consistently shining a spotlight on local talent, they open doors to opportunities, spaces, and conversations that have historically been inaccessible to street dancers.”

Representing SA

Paul and B-boy Toufeeq will now represent South Africa at the Red Bull BC One World Final in Tokyo later this year.

Paul said her goal was to make a lasting impact on the world stage. “While I aspire to one day compete on the world final stage, I’m aware that there’s still work to be done,” she said modestly.

“I’m committed to putting in the effort to represent my country and continent to the best of my abilities. I want to showcase our unique style and talent, and prove that we have something valuable to offer – on our own terms, without trying to emulate anyone else.”

