Ballet dancers gather in Cape Town for SAIBC, discussion on protection of dancers

The international competition is happening in Cape Town where some of the world’s best ballet dancers are gathered.

The South African International Ballet Competition is happening at the Artscape Theatre. Picture: Supplied

Some of the world’s finest ballet dancers are flocking to the Western Cape this week for the South African International Ballet Competition (SAIBC) taking place in Cape Town.

The competition runs from July 14th to 17th at the Artscape Theatre. Dancers began trickling into Cape Town a few days before the classical ballet event.

“As the only country on the African continent and the only competition on the African continent that focuses purely on classical ballet as its mainstay competition, we’re very proud of what it’s achieved,” SAIBC founder Dirk Badenhorst told The Citizen.

“Also because we have some entrants from some of our neighbouring countries such as Kenya,” Badenhorst added.

Now in its 11th year, the competition was established by Badenhorst in 2008. From 2021,the SAIBC was held annually.

“The SAIBC used to be every two years and then in Covid, we did a 2020 online,” shared Badenhorst.

Today it is recognised as Africa’s finest and most established ballet event of its kind that attracts dancers of the highest calibre from across the globe.

The protection of dancers in training

SAIBC has three age groups: ages nine to 12 (Scholar), 13 to 16 (Junior), and 17 to 22 (Senior), in both Classical Ballet and Contemporary categories. The competition is also open to duets, trios and groups.

88 dancers from 15 different countries are competing in the competition.

“There are six judges from six different countries, so it’s a really great representation of ballet and dance from around the world,” said Badenhorst.

Tuesday will see the competition make time for pertinent conversations within the ballet industry, which will include participation from the dancers, judges and the public.

“Tomorrow afternoon we have some conversation around the protection of dancers in training. But also vice-versa, what I call [the] push-back culture, a way to ensure that we don’t lose the standard of ballet, but still achieve the same outcomes without harming or damaging our dancers,” said Badenhorst.

Following the discussions, there will be a second round of competing on Tuesday afternoon.

“From there, we choose the finalists for Wednesday morning and then we will have the closing performance, gala and awards session,” averred the CEO of SAIBC.

SAIBC Recognition Awards

The SAIBC awards celebrate competitors from South Africa and the world and their accomplishments during the competition at the Artscape Theatre.

Apart from awarding the different medallists with their prizes, the gala will be presenting the second edition of the SAIBC Recognition Awards, celebrating the lives of some of the biggest contributors to success and sustainability in South Africa during their lifetimes.

The highlight of the gala will be the inclusion of Ms Makhateli and Mr Caixeta, whose performances promise to captivate and inspire.

“We will honour people that have contributed to the existence of dance and Ballet in South Africa through the SAIBC recognition awards,” he said.

Renowned Georgian dancer Maia Makhateli and Gustavo Carvalho from Brazil are expected to perform at the gala. Badenhorst said there’s a bigger reason for having some of the world’s best dancers attending the gala.

“The reason for having dancers such as these in the gala is to really inspire the dancers,” said Badenhorst.

