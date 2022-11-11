What to wear to the 2022 Betway Summer Cup

Xanet Scheepers

Media and industry peers got a little taste of what to expect at this year’s much anticipated Betway Summer Cup, which will take place at the historic Turffontein Racecourse in Johannesburg on 26 November 2022.

Dubbed ‘The people’s race’, 4Racing CEO Fundi Sithebe said the aim for the first Summer Cup to be held in Gauteng in two years is to lure a different, bigger audience to the races – a younger audience and especially more black people.

It’s out with the old and in with the new as Sithebe said they want to get rid of the perception that horse racing is only for the rich and middle-aged generation. “It shouldn’t be the sport of Kings, Queens, Princes and Princesses – it should be a sport for everyone.”

Sithebe said they are looking for young Gen Z blood to bring the fun back to horse racing and that horse racing events are no longer only about the sport, but that fashion and entertainment will also play a big role on the day.

Entertainment at the Betway Summer Cup

The Betway Summer Cup promises to be an unforgettable experience for everyone as there will be plenty to do for the whole family.

Attendees can look forward to a half-time show by South African songbird Lady Zamar, one of the exciting performers who will set the tone just before the main race takes place.

A variety of food stalls, bars and a number of hospitality areas available on the day to set the tone for the festive season coming up.

New beginnings

New headline sponsor, Betway said they are excited to breath some fresh air into the sport.

“Betway is extremely honoured to become the headline sponsor of the Summer Cup. This opportunity allows us to innovatively demonstrate our fully fledged offering to our ever-growing and diverse customer base. We’re sincerely committed to playing our part to reenergise the horse racing industry and will continue to do so. This year’s edition will surely be one to remember, with exhilarating races, thrilling entertainment, premium hospitality, and so much more in store”, said Betway SA Country Manager Phillip Superamonien on Thursday.

What to wear to the Betway Summer Cup

The race day theme this year is ‘The Golden Summer’ — an ode to the City of Gold.

Fashion label Excelsior Lusso Managing Director Sarah Maeli said there are no rigid rules to follow in terms of what to wear to the races.

Maeli said it’s open to you as a wearer to decide on the look you want to go for. She says that while the older generation might opt for a more elegant look, the younger generation might have a completely different way of interpreting the theme. “We are excited to see how youngsters will interpret this year’s theme.”

Caption from left to right;

Mike De Kock – 9-time Summer Cup winning trainer, Phillip Superamonien – Betway SA Country Manager, Fundi Sithebe – 4Racing CEO, Neil Andrews – Sports Presenter and Commentator, Glenton De Kock – Southern African Association for the Conference Industry CEO, Sarah Maeli – Managing Director fashion label Excelsior Lusso and Anele Mdzikwa – Destination Marketing and Communication Manager at Gauteng Tourism Authority.

How much do tickets cost?

Tickets for general access start at just R75, with tickets also still available for the fan favourite Summer Garden and hospitality package options for an extra luxurious experience.

https://www.gautengsummercup.co.za/tickets/.