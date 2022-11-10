Events: Cotton Fest announces stellar line-up

Citizen Reporter

With the much anticipated cotton “eaters” festival heading to the Mother City this festive season, organisers announced its stellar line-up for the upcoming show.

Following its successful fest earlier this year, the concert set to take place at Paarden Eiland Park, Cape Town, on Saturday, 10 December, will feature over 50 of South Africa’s hottest known and emerging Hip Hop and Amapiano headliners talent or artists from both Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The first Cotton Fest of the year took place in Johannesburg at The Station in Newtown in April, in memory of deceased rapper Riky Rick.

Music, fashion and lifestyle

Since its inception, Cotton Fest has become much more than just a music festival. The youth culture gathering celebrates the new wave of music, fashion and lifestyle.

Mainly known for merging both established and upcoming South African talent, Cotton Fest also showcases the diversities in music while fusing the gaps within the different current local movements.

With the OPEN MIC Night competition expected to open doors for upcoming or aspiring artists, the initial winner will get to perform with the likes of local stars such as YoungstaCPT.

Line-up

South African rapper Anathi Bhongo Mnyango, known professionally as Anatii following his musical comeback will headline at Cotton Fest. The rapper gave out a hint that he is currently working on an album release.

The likes of Amapiano composer Felo le Tee, Blxckie, tv personality Moozlie, rapper Shane Eagle, Robot Boii, Different hitmaker Shekhinah and many more will perform over two stages.

60% tickets sold

Ranging from R200 – R600, the show just surpassed 60% tickets sold since they were on sale at outlets nationwide from 18 October.

Family Day

Leading up to the festival, a Family Day is planned on 19 November at Battery Park in V&A Waterfront with a series of activities including basketball and skateboarding.

*Additional reporting by Xanet Scheepers